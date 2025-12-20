TVLine's Performer Of The Week: Karolina Wydra

THE PERFORMER | Karolina Wydra

THE SHOW | Apple TV's "Pluribus"

THE EPISODE | "Charm Offensive" (Dec. 19, 2025)

THE PERFORMANCE | Rhea Seehorn is getting most of the accolades — and rightfully so — for her heart-wrenching lead performance on Apple TV's sci-fi mystery. But she's not alone, you know. (Not anymore, anyway.) As Carol's hive-mind handler Zosia, Karolina Wydra has been like a luxury concierge, fulfilling Carol's every whim with a smile. As Carol and Zosia got closer this week, though, we learned more about who Zosia really is... and discovered a new depth to Wydra's performance.

Zosia came back to cure Carol's crushing loneliness, and it was endearing to see Wydra let her hair down a bit as Zosia played games and hiked trails with Carol. (Look at the genuine delight that crosses her face when Zosia wins a round of a card game.) During a massage, Zosia explained that she can feel the joy and pain of every human in her body... but the massage still felt good, with Wydra letting out a contented purr. Later, Wydra wore a devilish grin as Zosia taunted Carol after a victory on the croquet field — as the scoreboard says: You suck, Carol! — and she gazed at Seehorn adoringly as Carol recalled how she started her writing career in a diner booth.

Carol and Zosia ended up in bed together, and afterwards, Wydra was giddy with excitement as Carol shared her new writing ideas with Zosia. But the highlight came when Carol asked Zosia what her favorite food was, before the joining, and Zosia had an answer: "Mango ice cream." Wydra's face lit up as Zosia remembered getting a sweet taste of that ice cream as a child, the sense memory dancing in her eyes — and for a moment, we could see the old Zosia peeking out from behind the hive mind. We know that Zosia is just one of seven billion minds sharing a collective consciousness, but through her masterful work, Wydra has still managed to make her unique... and fascinating.

