10 Emmy-Winning TV Shows Everyone Kind Of Forgot About

As the highest honor a television series can receive, the Emmys bestow both prestige and visibility on winning shows. Even if you've never watched them, you can probably name some of the biggest winners. "Game of Thrones" picked up an impressive 59 statues, "The West Wing" received 26 awards, and "The Sopranos" racked up 21. It's unlikely we'll forget about these TV powerhouses anytime soon.

But awards wins don't guarantee popularity or longevity. Indeed, some Emmy-winning shows haven't stood the test of time, for various reasons. Maybe it was because they got outshone in their own genre by another more popular series, maybe they landed more with critics than casual viewers, or maybe it was an unfortunate early cancellation.

To be sure, some may have heard of the shows on this list –- it's not as if no one has watched them. Rather, the shows here were well-regarded (Emmy-winning, in fact) when they aired, but haven't maintained popularity since then. Comment below if anything on this list jogs your memory, or if there are any shows you remember that no one else seems to.