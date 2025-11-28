12 Best Norman Lear TV Shows Ranked

When Norman Lear passed away in 2023 at the ripe old age of 101, he left behind an astounding legacy. He didn't just create a few television shows; he fundamentally altered what sitcoms were allowed to talk about. Sure, there were popular sitcoms before he really got going, like "I Love Lucy" and "The Honeymooners." They were pleasant escapes with silly characters who made funny jokes, occasionally touching on something more serious, like when "I Love Lucy" allowed a pregnant Lucille Ball to portray Lucy as such on the show.

But then you had series like "All in the Family" and "Maude" completely shattering what could and couldn't be said on TV. Characters didn't sidestep important issues; they reflected attitudes that viewers actually felt. All that being said, many of Lear's shows are downright hilarious. Anyone who considers themselves a TV connoisseur owes it to themselves to get a Lear education — and we can help, with our below ranking of Lear's 12 best TV shows.