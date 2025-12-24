Netflix Sports Drama Olympo Canceled After One Season

It's game over for Netflix's Spanish-language sports drama "Olympo," which has been canceled after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. The series, whose eight-episode first (and now only) season dropped in June, followed a group of young athletes training at the esteemed Pirineos High Performance Center.

"Olympo" starred Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, "the captain of the national synchronized swimming team who demands only the best from herself and does not allow any mistakes," per the show's official logline. "But when her teammate and best friend Núria outstrips her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are inexplicably improving their performance... After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face a dilemma: how far are they willing to go?"

In addition to Amaia's intriguing investigation into performance-handing drugs, fans were drawn to the show for its inclusiveness; "Olympo" featured several queer storylines, most notably involving Roque Perez (played by Agustin Della Corte), an openly gay rugby team captain.

"Olympo" also starred Yanira Osahia as Zoe Moral, Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delavalle, and María Romanillos as Núria Bórges.

