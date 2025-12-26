Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Seemingly Ends The Nancy-Steve-Jonathan Love Triangle

We'll skip over the finer details of why Nancy and Jonathan end up in potentially mortal danger in Episode 6 — there's lots of scientific jargon that Dustin can explain — but the pair comes stunningly close to death after the Upside Down begins to literally melt down around them. Trapped in a tiny, slippery room with no viable exit, Nancy and Jonathan start making long overdue confessions about their relationship that reveal quite a bit of incompatibility: She hates The Clash; he hates reading her articles; they both hate spending time together when they're drunk and high, but they do it anyway.

Eventually, Nancy and Jonathan admit their shared trauma of recent years has perhaps kept them too tethered to each other. "It made me feel safe. But also...," Jonathan starts, and Nancy finishes, "It can be suffocating."

Jonathan then reveals the ring inside the cassette tape packaging — "Nancy Wheeler, will you... not marry me?" — adding that he thought getting engaged would somehow fix their relationship, "but it was just gonna make things worse." Through tears, Nancy accepts his "un-proposal," and they share I-love-yous that are both extremely genuine and seem to suggest this is the appropriate time to end their relationship for good.

And yet, it doesn't look like Nancy will end up with Steve, either. During her and Jonathan's airing of relationship grievances, she concedes that Steve is a good guy who makes her laugh, but they're ultimately too different. Case in point: He knows exactly what he wants out of life, and she doesn't just yet — and what he wants is six kids. Hard pass from Nancy.

We suspect Nancy and Steve will get closure of their own in the "Stranger Things" series finale, which drops on New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. ET.




