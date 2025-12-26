Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Sets Up Two Major Deaths Ahead Of The Series Finale

After Eleven and Hopper rescue Kali from her perch in the military's Upside Down headquarters, Kali reveals to Eleven that she was being used solely for her blood. Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton) kept Kali hooked up to numerous IVs, and Kali later discovered — on the one occasion that she nearly escaped the lab for good — that her blood was being transfused to countless pregnant women, in an effort to create more people like Kali. In short? It's a new version of the same secret government program that ultimately created Henry (aka Vecna), Eleven, Kali, and more.

In an upsetting conversation during the penultimate "Stranger Things" episode, Kali bluntly tells Eleven that the only way for this cycle of government-created monsters to stop is for both Kali and Eleven to die. It doesn't matter if the government's lab gets blown up; they'll just create a new one. It doesn't matter if Dr. Kay meets her demise; someone new will just replace her. And it doesn't matter if Eleven briefly escapes to somewhere peaceful with Mike; the government will find her again, and this process will start anew.

"Don't you see, Jane? It's a cycle. A terrible, vicious cycle," Kali says. "But we can stop it tonight. ... After we kill [Henry], after the children are rescued, we don't leave with the others. We stay on the bridge. When the Upside Down vanishes, so will we. It is the only way, Jane. The only way."

Kali and Eleven's conversation gets interrupted by Murray (Brett Gelman) just as it's reaching this harrowing climax, and the girls don't get much of a chance to address their fates again before the episode ends. But as Eleven, Kali & Co. prepare for their final showdown with Vecna, "Stranger Things" has yet to present any alternative options that would both destroy the Upside Down and keep Eleven and Kali forever safe from the military's clutches. Here's hoping they — and everyone else, of course — survive the series finale, releasing New Year's Eve at 8 p.m. ET.

