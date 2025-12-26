Heated Rivalry Finale: Shane And Ilya's Cabin Escape Marks A Satisfying End To A Perfect First Season — Grade It!

Christmas may be over, but "Heated Rivalry" had one last gift for viewers on Friday: an achingly beautiful finale that put a pretty little bow on a perfect first season of television.

"Perfect," you ask? Yes, perfect. It's not a word we throw around lightly, but in this case, the hockey skate definitely fits. Sure, the show first garnered attention for its "smut content," but it quickly became so much more than that — a constant stream of awe-inspiring performances from a stellar ensemble cast, telling some of the most dynamic love stories we've ever seen on the small screen. And all in just six episodes!

The highly anticipated finale begins at the MLH Awards, where Scott — fresh off his, ahem, game-changing kiss with Kip on live television — delivers a powerful speech about the importance of living without fear, giving his better half another sweet shout-out through the screen. (Do we wish Scott had brought Kip as his date to the big event? Of course. But the fact that they've gone public at all is a huge deal, so we won't complain. There's always next year!)

Emboldened by Scott's courage, Ilya agrees to join Shane for some alone time at his romantic cabin hideaway, a magical place where the two finally explore what their life could be like as a couple. They frolic in the lake, they grill delicious dinners for two, and Ilya gets a crucial lesson in the differences between wolves and birds.

"You get to kind of breathe," Connor Storrie (Ilya) tells Variety of the couple's time at the cain. "They get to be normal on some level, which is what [series creator Jacob Tierney] talks about when he says the 'happy ending.' I think what he's referring to is being emotionally regulated, emotionally aware enough to look each other in the eyes and be like, 'I love you, let's do this.' And then whatever that looks like afterwards, they're like, 'We're going to sign up for it. We're signed up and we're locked in.'"