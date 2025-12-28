All 18 Marvel Disney Plus Shows Ranked
Since "WandaVision" premiered in 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has peppered Disney+ with no less than 18 different superhero shows that range from one-off specials and short miniseries to ambitious, multi-season projects. Some of them have transformed the entire franchise, while others went away with a whimper — and with several more Disney+ Marvel TV shows in the pipeline, they're certainly not about to go anywhere.
Marvel Studios' ambitious streaming release schedule can be hard to keep up with, so it's quite possible that even the most dedicated MCU fan has missed a show or three over time. But since there's always more Marvel on the way, it can be hard to decide whether all of the shows already out there are worth watching, or if they can be skipped in favor of something better. To help with this, TVLine has compiled a ranking of every MCU Disney+ show from worst to best.
18. Secret Invasion
"Secret Invasion" finally put Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury front and center, adapting the ultra-ambitious comic storyline where shape-shifting Skrulls invade multiple layers of civilization, including the superhero community. It was a recipe for greatness, and yet "Secret Invasion" ended up hampering the MCU more than it helped it.
From the AI-created opening credits, something was off, and it had nothing to do with the possibility of your neighbor being an alien shapeshifter. Sure, the exploration of Fury's Skrull-heavy personal life is fun, and Ben Mendelsohn's Talos is always a treat. Still, the overall story unfolds as a lackluster thriller that rarely manages to convey the threat it claims to pose, despite the show's insistence of raising the stakes by using certain well-known MCU figures as sacrificial lambs. It says something about the show that Fury, whose touching swan song this seemed to be designed as, returned in "The Marvels" mere months after the show's finale. (Olivia Colman blameless, though.)
17. Werewolf by Night
The MCU and Hammer horror seem like strange bedfellows, but Werewolf by Night" proves that the combination is perfectly palatable with the right portion size and a side order of cheese. Here, the esteemed Gael García Bernal plays a tormented werewolf who, in case the project's vibe needs underlining, is called Jack Russell. He clashes with a number of tenacious monster hunters who are gathered together to decide the fate of the mythical Bloodstone.
You can probably guess how things play out, but "Werewolf by Night" isn't really on the market of surprising the viewer. Instead, it puts all its chips on old-school horror with touches of "The Twilight Zone," throwing in some fun Marvel Easter eggs for the faithful to devour and enjoy. The end result is undeniably charming, but its detached one-off TV special nature stops "Werewolf by Night" from competing for higher places on this list.
16. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" was originally intended to be the first Disney+ show, and it's still arguably the MCU series that bears closest resemblance to the movies ... in a not-great way. Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie are charming as frenemies Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, sure, and Wyatt Russell is good as the insecure John Walker. Daniel Brühl steals his scenes as "Captain America: Civil War" villain Helmut Zemo, whose musical tastes and dance moves are responsible for some of the show's finest moments.
However, the plot often does them (and the show's female characters) dirty. The Flag Smashers are unmemorable. Sharon Carter's (Emily VanCamp) heel turn is weird, the Dora Milaje's role amounts to a couple of glorified cameos, and the ever-excellent Julia Louis-Dreyfus only pops by in the finale. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" isn't the origin story Sam Wilson's Captain America deserved.
15. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
James Gunn's "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" wisely points the spotlight at Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Their alien logic and lack of social decorum makes them a perfect buddy team for a lighthearted mission to acquire the perfect Christmas gift for Star-Lord (Chris Pratt): "Footloose" star Kevin Bacon. Bautista and Klementieff make the most of their screen time, and when the commendably game Bacon joins in, things only get more amazing; witness the alien duo's disgust when they find out that their abductee is an actor.
Along with the main story, Gunn throws in some character development for nascent Guardians like Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), as well as genuine holiday cheer and a charming, Bacon-led musical number. "Holiday Special" is a highly rewatchable curiosity, but as with "Werewolf by Night," its TV special status stunts its opportunity for a higher ranking.
14. Echo
Whether the viewer enjoys "Echo" can hinge on what they think of '90s action shows and their tendency to combine high-kicking action with small town drama. Lovers of extended roller rink fights or charming festivals targeted by the bad guys won't be disappointed here.
"Echo" does a lot of heavy lifting to establish its own identity by embracing main character Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) heritage and featuring a number of great Native American actors, from Cox herself to Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Graham Greene. Unfortunately, this is often undermined by the show's place in the grand scheme of things. By being both a sequel spin-off to "Hawkeye" and a de facto prequel to "Daredevil: Born Again," poor "Echo" too often seems like an optional side quest that mostly exists to bridge the two projects and set up the impending clash between Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio).
13. Marvel Zombies
"Marvel Zombies" is a deep dive into the "What If...?" timeline where Earth has been overrun with a zombie plague that turns even the most powerful MCU characters into undead monstrosities that nevertheless have the full use of their powers. Here, the controlling force behind the situation is a lich queen-like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan as her heroic nemesis.
There are some hints of a genuine hero's journey arc that leads to Kamala becoming the hero who can vanquish the seemingly all-powerful Wanda here. However, the bulk of the story revels on the chaos of a superpowered zombie outbreak and the survivors' struggle to keep going. While this allows the show to explore many interesting themes through multiple viewpoint characters, the premise comes at a cost: At the end of the day, "Marvel Zombies" is a version of "What If...?" that only has one trick at its disposal.
12. Ironheart
"Ironheart" would likely score higher here had the show been released a few years earlier. As it stands, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is an interesting character, but even that can't save the fact that at this point the audience has seen a few too many (and too similar) origin stories. It doesn't help that the show came out during a superhero TV "recession" caused by a prolonged period of superhero fatigue.
None of this is the show's own fault, per se. Removed from the zeitgeist, "Ironheart" is a very refreshing mix of superhero tropes, and Riri's dynamic with her dead best friend-turned-armor AI (Lyric Ross) is great. The show's antagonist game is also surprisingly complex. Apart from apparent central antagonist The Hood (Anthony Ramos), the hilariously awkward tech wizard Zeke Stane (Alden Ehrenreich), surprise Big Bad Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), and even Riri herself all explore various flavors of MCU villainy.
11. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" was always going to be a divisive show, being a lighthearted comedy that puts women front and center, mocks multiple flavors of toxic masculinity, and pointedly smashes lazy MCU tropes. It relishes subverting expectations and breaking the fourth wall, and Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters has far more agency within her story than your average superhero.
"She-Hulk" doesn't care about canon, offers multiple-choice endings, and will absolutely twerk with Megan Thee Stallion should the opportunity arise. It's a show that seems to take its cues from "Ally McBeal" as much as it does from the MCU at large, which makes for an ambitious and wonderful thing.
Is it a perfect show, though? No. The relentlessly irreverent approach makes for a confusing watch sometimes, and the less-than-optimal visual effects make it painfully clear why small-screen projects with comparatively limited budgets rarely focus on tall, green CGI people.
10. What If...?
"What If...?" is a show about fantasies. The animated series reimagines the MCU in ways that send the characters in radically different directions, eventually weaving the seemingly unconnected stories and their observer, the Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), into a grander narrative. As tends to be the case with the anthology format, some stories are more interesting than others, but they all have their charms especially when the show explores big, bold narratives that would be very difficult to execute in live action.
On the other hand, "What If...?" isn't a show for casual fans. It relies on the viewer having done their homework and knowing the many MCU corners it riffs on, which can be discouraging for folks who just want to sit back and watch some easily digestible superhero stuff. Because of this, the series works better as a companion piece aimed for dedicated fans than a standalone work.
9. Hawkeye
Drawing inspiration from Matt Fraction and David Aja's acclaimed comic series, "Hawkeye" manages to make Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) — an in-universe celebrity with a loving family — seem like the charming loser from the source material. Though holiday-themed and refreshingly unserious, the show is an important MCU building block. It wheels out the MCU versions of Clint's protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), the Tracksuit Mafia, Maya "Echo" Lopez, Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), and many others. Here, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) breaks through as a fan-favorite as she stalks Clint and semi-forcefully befriends Kate, and Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk officially joins the MCU.
Since Renner declined "Hawkeye" season 2 after being offered "half the salary," the show may serve as Clint Barton's sendoff (as much as anyone in the MCU gets one). If so, it's a fitting swan song for the non-powered Avenger, drawing its drama and laughs from character interactions and grassroots escapades.
8. Agatha All Along
Out of a great "WandaVision" performance and a banger of a villain theme rose "Agatha All Along," the show focusing on Kathryn Hahn's cheerfully disruptive Agatha Harkness. To its credit, the show doesn't magically transform the disempowered witch into a hero. Instead, she's on a single-minded, scheming survival mode after the events of "WandaVision" left her vulnerable to her numerous enemies.
With its premise of a magical Witches' Road that puts Agatha's coven through a series of themed predicaments, the show pays homage to "WandaVision's" ever-changing visual style. Wisely pairing Hahn with a supporting cast that can match her bombast (Aubrey Plaza! Patti LuPone! Debra Jo Rupp!), the show is a delightful departure from the grander workings of the MCU, and so full of witchy tropes that you half expect it to wheel out a gingerbread house. It's up for debate whether the show's endgame lives up to its ruthless bulk, but even at its worst, "Agatha All Along" is relentlessly entertaining.
7. Moon Knight
On "Moon Knight," dissociative identity disorder splits star Oscar Isaac's time between three characters who occupy the same body: meek museum employee Steven Grant, hardened mercenary Marc Spector, and brutal late-game reveal Jake Lockley. All three share a duty as avatars of the wonderfully pompous moon god Khonshu (Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham), who's out to stop Arthur Harrow's (Ethan Hawke) plans to unleash the dangerous deity Ammit (Sofia Danu and Saba Mubarak). Mark's wife Layla El-Faouly (May Calamawy) and the hippo-headed fertility goddess-slash-series MVP Taweret (Antonia Salib) play important supporting roles.
If this sounds relatively straightforward, "Moon Knight" is anything but. The show constantly toys with perception and reality, questioning what's real and what's not. This and the constant interaction between the two radically different main identities of Steven and Jake makes for a captivating watch, and it's clear that Isaac has the time of his life.
6. Eyes of Wakanda
The tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 marked the end of King T'Challa, but his nation lives on. Wakanda has potential for countless stories that the MCU has barely started to explore, and the gorgeously animated "Eyes of Wakanda" gives us a few amazing samples.
The four-episode anthology miniseries looks into Wakanda's stealthy operations across history, with secret operatives facing heroes of the Trojan War and ancient wielders of the Iron Fist. Along the journey, we learn many important tidbits about the way the secretive kingdom has always kept tabs on the rest of the world ... and Wakanda learns some important lessons about the potential cost of isolation. Todd Harris and Ryan Coogler's show has its lore dump moments, but its standalone stories and sheer eye candy make for a short, entertaining watch that suits even those who usually wouldn't touch the MCU with a ten-foot pole.
5. Daredevil: Born Again
How to take "Daredevil," the show that spearheaded the Netflix-era "Defenders Saga," and bring its violence and dark overtones into the MCU? By embracing its nature and making things even darker.
"Daredevil: Born Again" trusts that the audience already knows who Matt "Daredevil" Murdock and Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk' are, and doesn't waste time with reintroducing the pair. In an economic fashion, the latest collision course between the two is set, power is grabbed, and master plans that put the whole New York City in peril play out like brutal clockwork.
"Born Again" has its weaknesses, such as the largely underwhelming Muse storyline. Even so, the way it humanizes its key heroes and villains makes it inherently watchable, and the sight of Mayor Fisk (a villain capable of crushing a man's head with his bare hands) politely struggling to maintain a poker face during an abysmal child choir rendition of "We Built This City" is one of the most relatable moments in MCU history.
4. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Jeff Trammell's "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is a bold swing that questions everything, even its own spot in the MCU. It spins its own version of the Spider-Man mythos while still featuring many recognizable MCU cornerstones. Doctor Strange (Robin Atkin Downes) is very clearly the MCU version of the character. Charlie Cox actually reprises his role as Daredevil. At least some version of the MCU is clearly happening out there. When it comes to Spider-Man (Hudson Thames) himself, however, all bets are off and the Tom Holland version is nowhere to be seen.
The show is an ambitious remix of the character's lore, with the biggest change being that his billionaire mentor here is none other than Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) — who, in just about every other universe, is his worst enemy as the deadly Green Goblin. The curveballs the series keeps throwing at the viewer keep things consistently interesting, and the classic comic-style animation does the rest.
3. Ms. Marvel
Kamala Khan is one of the most prominent newer Marvel Comics creations (she debuted in 2013), and her particular brand of shape-shifting powers is incredibly unfriendly to the live-action format. As such, Bisha K. Ali's "Ms. Marvel" faced even more expectations and hurdles than your average Disney+ MCU show ... but cleared them all with ease.
Iman Vellani is a revelation in her acting debut, portraying Kamala as an excitable fangirl who nevertheless worries about her place in the world. The show weaves Kamala's daily life as a teenager, artistic tendencies, and Pakistani-American heritage into its every aspect from story to visual design. It even manages to update her powers in a way that works better in a live-action setting. All in all, "Ms. Marvel" might not be quite the best Disney+ show the MCU has produced, but none of the others reflect their central character so brilliantly.
2. Loki
A show focusing on Tom Hiddleston's scheming trickster god was always going to be fun, but "Loki" still exceeded expectations. The timeline-twisting tale of a devious Loki variant who gets caught by the Time Variance Authority moves smoothly from laugh-out-loud funny to heart-wrenchingly sad. Owen Wilson's unflappable, jet ski-obsessed TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius and female Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) serve as perfect foils to the main character's theatricality.
Notable for its gorgeous retro futuristic look and twisty, variant-filled story arc, "Loki" – just like the TVA — is both utterly removed from the main MCU continuity and inseparably tied to it. The closest thing the franchise has to a flagship Disney+ show, it showers the viewer with gifts that range from Alligator Loki to the creation of the Multiverse. In all these tasks, "Loki" performs admirably. If only so many other multiverse-themed Marvel projects could say the same.
1. WandaVision
In 2021, "WandaVision" blessed our screens with loving homages to various eras' sitcoms and a generous side order of existential terror. Its slow-burn mystery was unlike anything the MCU had given us before (and, with the possible exception of spin-off "Agatha All Along," since), prompting endless questions. What's with all the sitcom stuff? What's happening? Why hasn't Marvel done anything this cool before?
"WandaVision" benefits from the dedicated performances of Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, and others, but its story still holds the wheel. The show is a meditation on grief, loss, and situational villainy. Its ripple effects have influenced the MCU for years, launching Marvel movies like "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" and transforming Wanda into one of the franchise's finest, most tragic villains.
On top of it all, "WandaVision" is consistently fun and surprising, to the point that even one of the obligatory VFX-heavy final battles is settled with the Ship of Theseus paradox, of all things. This sheer inventiveness allows the show to build so much goodwill that it can turn a hyped-up "X-Men" crossover tease into a puerile Bohner joke and live to tell the tale. Hats off, Jac Schaeffer.