15 Best Miniseries Of The 2020s (So Far)

Miniseries are definitely having a moment in the zeitgeist right now. They offer a middle ground between a long-form TV series that can span multiple seasons and a single film. In fact, one could argue that a major issue with modern miniseries is that they tend to play like 10-hour-long movies as opposed to an episodic series. Still, some manage to get it right, and there are many outstanding miniseries throughout the 2020s.

To be clear, a miniseries offers a complete story arc in a predetermined number of episodes. They don't go on for years, which can sometimes be a good thing for attracting talent. Big names like Kate Winslet, Colin Farrell, and Elizabeth Olsen have starred in acclaimed miniseries, even though they're big movie stars. A miniseries means they can act in those for a little bit and get back to whatever other projects they want.

And it takes genuine commitment to stick with a miniseries plan. "Shōgun" could've easily functioned as a one-and-done series, but it got renewed for another season after the immense success of the first. As it stands, these are the best miniseries of the 2020s we have so far that have stuck to being limited runs.