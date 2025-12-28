Landman Proves Breakfast With Tommy And Angela Can Be Even Rowdier Than Dinner — Read Episode 7 Recap

Rebecca wakes up in Charlie's trailer. When she comes outside, wearing his clothes, he's grilling breakfast. He puts a plate of what looks like beans on toast in front of her, then waxes poetic about the formation of the Permian Basin. When he asks about her work as a lawyer, she says the thrill comes from beating "people who underestimate me, which is everyone." He says he can't believe that she's even there, given how out of his league she is. She jokes that the only reason she's there is the "$40 body wash." (So nice to see you're listening to me, Rebecca.) corrects her that it cost $67. "Hm, that makes me like you even more," she shoots back.

But our girl has a mission, so she asks him to shift gears so they can talk about work. And when they do, she's dismayed to hear him say that the odds of their striking gas in the same spot where the destroyed drill existed are only roughly 10 percent. "I'm the very best at what I do. If there's gas in that field, I will find it," he promises, but that's not enough for her. He lays out that "wildcatting" means fully committing to a risk and hoping for an extremely good outcome. The idea scares her, given that the company will be out a LOT of money if the gas doesn't show up, but Charlie points out that that's the name of the oil game.

Rebecca goes to Nate soon after to let him know what she's learned, including the fact that the hurricane didn't cause the gas drill to blow; the timing was just a coincidence. Nate says that makes sense: "Monty weighed the odds between drilling and litigating, and decided he had better odds in court." They agree that they'll follow that plan, with the goal of either winning or dragging everything out long enough that MTex will have the cash necessary for a settlement.

Rebecca wants to get moving, but Nate reminds her that Charlie will have to explain what's up to Tommy, and then all of them will have to convince Cami. Before Rebecca leaves, though, Nate wants her to sign a form acknowledging workplace conflict: Apparently everyone calls Charlie "Charles," and the fact that she used a nickname instantly let Nate know that they were together. (Side note: Uh, what?) She signs, and Charlie will have to, as well, and then Nate will have to present it to the board; the whole thing will go on her record, regardless. On her way out of the house, Rebecca tries valiantly not to cry.