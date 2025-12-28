Landman Proves Breakfast With Tommy And Angela Can Be Even Rowdier Than Dinner — Read Episode 7 Recap
You know how, when an ornery cat finally sidles up to you and rubs itself against your legs, you pretend not to notice, because acknowledging the change in any fashion just makes the cat hiss and run away? That's how I feel about Tommy in this week's "Landman."
The guy is actively choosing kindness and peace where he's always gone for hard-headedness and chaos, and that growth is beautiful. (Did we have to sit through the erection-tastic cold open to get here? We did. Into every life a little penis humor must fall, I supposed.)
Cooper and Rebecca also have significant moments in the episode, so let's get to reviewing what happens in "Forever Is an Instant."
The hour opens with a female hotel employee screaming because a sleeping Tommy inadvertently flashed her his penis as she brought in the room-service breakfast Angela ordered. "Don't be scared, darlin'," Angela says to the woman as she swans in from the bathroom in a negligee and robe. "That wasn't about you. He eats Cialis like M&Ms. Runs into doorjambs all morning with that thing."
The traumatized staffer leaves, and Angela and Tommy argue about how she was trying to do something nice for him, and he ruined it. Honestly, with Tommy's very obvious situation tenting the bedsheet, it's hard to concentrate on their fight. The pair get to a place where he's threatening her breakfast ("Don't you f**k my omelet," she warns), and it's just another happy day in the Norris household. She's still spitting mad by the time Tommy drops her and Ainsley at the jet for yet another shopping trip.
'A roadmap to living life wrong'
So Tommy's already in a bad mood as T.L. snipes at him from the truck's passenger seat until Tommy pulls over so his father can relieve himself on the side of the road. (He winds up peeing on a snake. Surprisingly, despite T.L. daring the serpent to strike him down, there are no repercussions.) They then stop for lunch, during which Tommy gripes that his father is taking too long to eat, and T.L. says his son has a never-ending series of problems to solve, so what's the hurry?
Tommy scoffs that he doesn't remember this wisdom showing up during T.L.'s hard-drinking years, but the older man says he's learned better since then. "Take a long, hard look at me: I am a roadmap to living life wrong," he says. He points out all of the blessings in Tommy's life, including his wife and daughter. "You've got it all, son, but you're too f**king stupid to see it. Or too mad. Or too addicted to the fix. Whatever it is, you're missing it." Tommy is done with the discussion, and goes outside to smoke and wait for his old man in the truck.
'Better not waste a second'
Cooper has been learning Spanish, which surprises Ariana, but not as much as the fact that Miguel's abuela taught him to make both salsa rojo and verde. All that's left, then, is the formal ask... well, and to procure the ring Angela promised in the previous episode.
When Ainsley and Angela return from their shopping trip, Cooper picks them up from the airport. Angela gives him her engagement ring while Ainsley takes shots at her brother so much that even Angela grabs her daughter by the ear and tells her to pipe down. Cooper puts the brakes on Angela's discussion of wedding-planning, though, given that he hasn't even proposed yet. Then Ainsley starts talking about all the plans she's already got in mind for HER wedding... until Cooper turns up the radio so high it drowns her out.
Ariana comes home after a shift at The Patch Café to find that Cooper has filled the house with candles and rose petals... and fallen asleep in the back yard, waiting for her. "This is it, isn't it?" she wonders. She steps into a big heart made of candles and filled with petals, where he nervously reassures her that he will be her steadfast through the changes of life. Then he kneels down and gives her the ring, which she gladly accepts. "Forever's a long time," she says after they kiss. "No, it'll be over before we know it," he counters. "Better not waste a second." Then they kiss some more while Jefe the dog keeps an eye on things from his post inside the house.
In which Rebecca learns the meaning of 'wildcatting'
Rebecca wakes up in Charlie's trailer. When she comes outside, wearing his clothes, he's grilling breakfast. He puts a plate of what looks like beans on toast in front of her, then waxes poetic about the formation of the Permian Basin. When he asks about her work as a lawyer, she says the thrill comes from beating "people who underestimate me, which is everyone." He says he can't believe that she's even there, given how out of his league she is. She jokes that the only reason she's there is the "$40 body wash." (So nice to see you're listening to me, Rebecca.) corrects her that it cost $67. "Hm, that makes me like you even more," she shoots back.
But our girl has a mission, so she asks him to shift gears so they can talk about work. And when they do, she's dismayed to hear him say that the odds of their striking gas in the same spot where the destroyed drill existed are only roughly 10 percent. "I'm the very best at what I do. If there's gas in that field, I will find it," he promises, but that's not enough for her. He lays out that "wildcatting" means fully committing to a risk and hoping for an extremely good outcome. The idea scares her, given that the company will be out a LOT of money if the gas doesn't show up, but Charlie points out that that's the name of the oil game.
Rebecca goes to Nate soon after to let him know what she's learned, including the fact that the hurricane didn't cause the gas drill to blow; the timing was just a coincidence. Nate says that makes sense: "Monty weighed the odds between drilling and litigating, and decided he had better odds in court." They agree that they'll follow that plan, with the goal of either winning or dragging everything out long enough that MTex will have the cash necessary for a settlement.
Rebecca wants to get moving, but Nate reminds her that Charlie will have to explain what's up to Tommy, and then all of them will have to convince Cami. Before Rebecca leaves, though, Nate wants her to sign a form acknowledging workplace conflict: Apparently everyone calls Charlie "Charles," and the fact that she used a nickname instantly let Nate know that they were together. (Side note: Uh, what?) She signs, and Charlie will have to, as well, and then Nate will have to present it to the board; the whole thing will go on her record, regardless. On her way out of the house, Rebecca tries valiantly not to cry.
Has Tommy actually turned a corner?
Rebecca IS crying, however, by the time Tommy returns home and finds her waiting for him near the front yard. "I had sex with one of your geologists," she sniffs, "I thought you should hear it from me." He's confused about what she wants from him, so she starts to ask him to consider the value she brings to the company, despite the fact that she violated a workplace-conduct standard. He starts laughing. "Did you ever go to man camp on a Friday night?" he says. "The whole place is a workplace violation." She's relieved. He invites her to Taco Night dinner, which she gently turns down. Then Tommy asks her who had her sign the paper. "Nathan," she says.
Tommy's first order of business when he enters the house is to pull Nate aside and ask if he really wants to "poke that bear." Nate reasons that the violation speaks to greater issues within MTex, but Tommy decides that he's off the clock now and doesn't want to talk about it anymore. "Starting today," he says, echoing what T.L. advised him earlier in the episode, "I'm going to enjoy my life." Then Angela slaps down a sad-looking omelet in front of him, instead of the yummy tacos everyone else is eating: "You ain't enjoying life today."
He gently takes her hand and leads her into the back yard. "You know what I realized today?" he asks as she glares at him. "What a gift it is to have you back in my life. You're a beautiful tornado of a gift, honey. And I know I damn sure don't deserve it... but I got it. I just want to thank you for it. I love you, honey."
She tears up and notes that he didn't say anything about her chest this time. "They're a perk," he acknowledges. Then she starts to cry in earnest, as she rattles off a lists of what she needs; it starts with being loved and wanted and ends with a beach home. "I'm on it," he says fondly. They keep kissing and smiling at each other while Ainsley watches them with heart eyes from the dining room.
Now it's your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!