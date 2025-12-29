Matlock First Look: A Parks And Rec Alum Debuts As The Firm's New Efficiency Expert (Exclusive)
Everybody on "Matlock" had better watch their step... because an efficiency expert is taking notes.
TVLine has an exclusive first look at the CBS legal drama's midseason premiere — airing Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 pm — with Sarah Wright Olsen ("Parks and Recreation") debuting as Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm. And with a big merger in the works and Matty and Olympia still trying to nail Senior for the Wellbrexa cover-up, she'll have plenty of things to write about in her report.
In the photo above, at least, it looks like Gwen is getting along swimmingly with Matty and Sarah. "But don't let her friendly demeanor fool you," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman tells TVLine. "Gwen heads the office of integration and is the 'efficiency expert' in charge of managing Jacobson Moore's merger... which means cutting all jobs deemed non-essential."
Wright Olsen is best known for playing Jerry's daughter Millicent Gergich — the spitting image of mom Gayle, played by Christie Brinkley — on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation." Her other TV credits include "Spinning Out" and "Marry Me." (Plus, she's married to "Matlock" executive producer and "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Eric Christian Olsen.)
Henry Haber also joins the cast as Hunter
Along with Wright Olsen, newcomer Henry Haber will be joining the "Matlock" cast in the back half of Season 2. He'll play Hunter, a young associate who is described as "a total bro."
"What will it be like for Olympia and Matty to be around a bro? They've been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way," Snyder Urman told Deadline earlier this month when Haber's casting was announced. "But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies' world? And I'll tell you: It's funny."
The additions of Wright Olsen and Haber to the cast come as David Del Rio, who played young associate Billy Martinez, has been written off the show following allegations of sexual assault against co-star Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah. In the fall finale, Del Rio didn't appear on-screen as Billy, but Sarah took a phone call from Billy and learned that his pregnant girlfriend Claudia had tragically suffered a miscarriage.
Billy's "exit will be explained in the course of the next two episodes, and it is really in line with the character and in line with what's happening with the firm at large," Snyder Urman told Deadline. "We want to remain true to the character."