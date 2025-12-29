Matlock First Look: A Parks And Rec Alum Debuts As The Firm's New Efficiency Expert (Exclusive)

Everybody on "Matlock" had better watch their step... because an efficiency expert is taking notes.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at the CBS legal drama's midseason premiere — airing Thursday, Feb. 26 at 9 pm — with Sarah Wright Olsen ("Parks and Recreation") debuting as Gwen, an efficiency expert analyzing the firm. And with a big merger in the works and Matty and Olympia still trying to nail Senior for the Wellbrexa cover-up, she'll have plenty of things to write about in her report.

In the photo above, at least, it looks like Gwen is getting along swimmingly with Matty and Sarah. "But don't let her friendly demeanor fool you," showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman tells TVLine. "Gwen heads the office of integration and is the 'efficiency expert' in charge of managing Jacobson Moore's merger... which means cutting all jobs deemed non-essential."

Wright Olsen is best known for playing Jerry's daughter Millicent Gergich — the spitting image of mom Gayle, played by Christie Brinkley — on the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation." Her other TV credits include "Spinning Out" and "Marry Me." (Plus, she's married to "Matlock" executive producer and "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Eric Christian Olsen.)