Netflix has become a premier platform for streaming modern comedy specials, with some of the biggest names in the business launching their shows on the service. This includes a growing number of original specials produced for distribution exclusively through Netflix that consistently rank among the best each year. In doing so, the digital platform has supplanted premium cable channels like HBO as a new home for stand-up releases. Whether it's fresh-faced comics quickly making a name for themselves or veteran performers taking their talent to wider audiences, streaming has become the place to watch stand-up.

We've collated the best stand-up comedy specials currently available on Netflix that any fans of the genre need to check out. To maintain a sense of variety, we're limiting this list to one entry per comic, even for the prolific pros who have multiple popular specials on the platform. If you need a comical pick-me-up, here are the 15 best stand-up comedy specials streaming on Netflix right now.