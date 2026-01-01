15 Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Streaming On Netflix Right Now
Netflix has become a premier platform for streaming modern comedy specials, with some of the biggest names in the business launching their shows on the service. This includes a growing number of original specials produced for distribution exclusively through Netflix that consistently rank among the best each year. In doing so, the digital platform has supplanted premium cable channels like HBO as a new home for stand-up releases. Whether it's fresh-faced comics quickly making a name for themselves or veteran performers taking their talent to wider audiences, streaming has become the place to watch stand-up.
We've collated the best stand-up comedy specials currently available on Netflix that any fans of the genre need to check out. To maintain a sense of variety, we're limiting this list to one entry per comic, even for the prolific pros who have multiple popular specials on the platform. If you need a comical pick-me-up, here are the 15 best stand-up comedy specials streaming on Netflix right now.
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer
Known for his straight-faced delivery and hilarious observations about daily life, Tom Segura has made Netflix his home for stand-up specials for years, including 2023's "Tom Segura: Sledgehammer." Filmed in Phoenix, Arizona, the special is full of sharp sarcasm and meditations on mortality as its star reflects on getting older. The jokes include riffs on Segura sharing his father's bizarre deathbed moments, watching his mother get high, and the complications of raising his two sons.
Outside of his stand-up comedy work and podcast series with his wife, fellow comic Christina Pazsitzky, Segura is also a humor essayist. Those sensibilities carry over to his stand-up routine and are apparent throughout "Sledgehammer" in the way that he delivers jokes. With his deadpan voice and expert ability to know when to pause on a gag's setup before following through with the punchline, Segura is in his element. If you're looking for a solid starting place to dive into his comedy, "Tom Segura: Sledgehammer" offers a strong point to jump on.
Hannibal Buress: Comedy Camisado
Hannibal Buress was a staple on the outstanding cringe comedy series "The Eric André Show" as its longtime co-host, producer, and writer. But long before that, Buress worked as a stand-up comedian and television writer, often leaning into the surreal with his sense of humor. Those sensibilities can be seen unfiltered in his various comedy specials, with one of his best being 2016's "Comedy Camisado." The special was filmed at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, with jokes ranging from takes on Kanye West to experiences as a traveling comic.
True to his comedic persona on "The Eric André Show," Buress offers a very detached stage presence in "Comedy Camisado." That helps sell his off-kilter approach and observational humor, which feels both oddly specific and somehow endearingly relatable. The special is also unique in that it takes place after Buress shockingly addressed problematic allegations against Bill Cosby at a 2014 gig, which paved the way for Cosby's eventual conviction on charges of sexual assault and their controversial overturning. Buress references some of these events during "Comedy Camisado," solidifying its place in his career and wider history.
Maria Bamford: Old Baby
Even if you've never seen Maria Bamford's stand-up comedy routines before, you've undoubtedly heard her voice, with her extensive career including appearances in animated series like Netflix's "Mating Season." Bamford puts her anxious stage persona to good use in the 2017 special "Old Baby." Offering a more dynamic approach than many programs on this list, the special is filmed in numerous locations in and around Los Angeles. This includes everything from a hot dog stand and a friend's house to a bookstore aisle and bowling alley lane as Bamford works through her routine.
"Old Baby" not only stands as a perfect distillation of Bamford's style of comedy, but offers a commentary on stand-up as a whole. With its underlying themes of mental health, the special's unique structure intentionally keeps the audience off-balance. But more than just a deconstruction of the format, there are plenty of finely crafted jokes in Bamford's usual wheelhouse. Playing out like a rollicking stream-of-consciousness from its star, "Old Baby" will keep you laughing — and riveted.
Tig Notaro: Happy to Be Here
Before Tig Notaro signed up for "Star Trek" shows like "Discovery" and "Starfleet Academy," she could boast about a solid stand-up career that's still going strong. This includes the 2018 Netflix special "Happy to Be Here," filmed at the Heights Theater in Houston. True to form, Notaro maintains a very dry on-stage persona and delivery in even her wildest jokes. Reflecting the special's title, this routine leans more heavily on things that bring Notaro happiness, though with the usual wry observations about them.
A prime example of the comedic material in "Happy to Be Here" examines Notaro's recent transition into becoming parents with her spouse. Clearly reveling in the development and joys of parenthood, Notaro observes that this has impacted her communication with her wife in bizarrely funny ways. The special also features a big payoff for her fans, with a recurring gag involving the Indigo Girls finally coming to fruition in a surprise stinger. Joyful is a good look for Tig Notaro, and she wears it well in "Happy to Be Here."
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
Bill Burr is one of the most prolific stand-up comedians around, whether he's hosting "Saturday Night Live" or guest-starring in "The Mandalorian." Among Burr's best comedy specials is 2019's "Paper Tiger," a Netflix original filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. As Burr delivers his jokes in his trademark Boston drawl, the special covers everything from cancel culture to Elvis Presley's questionable legacy. Burr also dissects his personal life, including his anger management issues and his wife having to give up their pit bull when they had children.
"Paper Tiger" is an excellent showcase for Burr's comedic talents, spotlighting so much of what makes him so popular. Even though he tackles similar subject matter as Dave Chappelle, Burr comes off as less mean-spirited or at least like he's punching up when compared to "The Closer," Chappelle's controversial 2021 Netflix special. That doesn't mean that "Paper Tiger" isn't incendiary in its own right, as Burr leans into the loud, volatile stage persona he's known for. But for a good laugh and primer on his work, "Bill Burr: Paper Tiger" is a must-watch.
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
While Marc Maron may refer to himself in his work as a mid-level celebrity, he definitely knows how to hold center stage. This is evident in his Netflix special "Marc Maron: End Times Fun," released as COVID-19 swept the globe in early 2020 and making its coincidental title eerie at the time. Filmed in Los Angeles, the special's title really refers to the routine, which addresses the degrading environment and includes a climactic rant about the apocalypse at then-Vice President Mike Pence's expense. Maron also skewers changes to society brought about by the Information Age, particularly how life has been altered by the proliferation of smart phones.
"End Times Fun" runs the gamut of Maron's comedic styles, from darkly tinged observational humor to the outright surreal. On a bittersweet note, the special was directed by Maron's partner Lynn Shelton, who died from leukemia shortly after its release, making this collaboration a beautiful portrait of their shared creative sensibilities. A comedy routine as only Maron could deliver it, "End Times Fun" is as gleefully twisted as one might expect.
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
A true geek's comedian, Patton Oswalt has appeared in everything from "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" to "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD." Of course, Oswalt is a tremendous stand-up comic too, with one of his standout specials being 2020's "I Love Everything." Filmed at the Knight Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina, Oswalt focuses on having recently turned 50, and how his expectations differed from reality. He also discusses relying more on regular hikes for exercise and the other lengths that he goes to maintain his physical fitness.
Patton Oswalt is a comic that knows his audience acutely well, alternating between geeky riffs and observations about the current state of affairs. Everything from the Millennium Falcon to the Suicide Squad gets referenced in this routine, all organically placed in the anecdotes he recounts. At the same time, Oswalt knows when to get notably personal, referring to his life as a parent and finding love again after the death of his first wife. A celebration of life as overseen by Patton Oswalt, "I Love Everything" lives up to its title.
Bo Burnham: Inside
One of the most brilliant art pieces to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic was 2021's "Bo Burnham: Inside." Filmed in Burnham's Los Angeles home at the time as he was sheltering in place during the height of the contagion, the special chronicles the nuances of Burnham's daily life while he's sequestered. True to Burnham's usual comedic style and strengths, he does this through many hilarious songs that occasionally veer into the bizarre. Burnham addresses the viewers directly throughout the special, while getting increasingly frank and vulnerable about his fragile mental health.
Alternating between being hilarious and heartbreakingly soul-bearing, "Bo Burnham: Inside" plays out like an extended confession. The special captures the forced introspective qualities of the pandemic while its songs are as catchy as they are often quite funny. "Inside" was widely acclaimed for these qualities upon its release, going on to win a Peabody Award for its achievement. A full showcase for his singular comedy presence, "Bo Burnham: Inside" is a relatable time capsule from the COVID era.
Vir Das: Landing
Indian comedian and actor Vir Das has been killing it on the international comedy scene for years. Arguably the biggest highlight of his career so far is the 2022 special "Landing," filmed in New York City. Das provides an origin story of sorts in his routine, reflecting on his childhood in India and eventual arrival in America. This international scope leads to an open meditation on the difference between nationalism and patriotism and how that tricky distinction has affected his career.
"Vir Das: Landing" earned an International Emmy Award for its comedic achievement and rightfully so. Like many of the best comedy specials, Das expertly knows when to allow himself to get vulnerable on stage and when to dial up the humor. At the same time, the routine delves into some genuinely intriguing areas, smartly written and delivered. A welcome change of pace and perspective, "Vir Das: Landing" expands the scale of a typical comedy special.
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Legendary stand-up comedian Chris Rock had the distinction of starring in the first Netflix live-streamed event with his 2023 special "Selective Outrage." Streamed live from the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore, this was Rock's first recorded routine since his infamous incident with Will Smith at the Academy Awards the preceding year. Rock broke his silence during the live Netflix special to discuss the matter, providing his act with arguably its arguably best jokes. Other gags in the special include the seemingly requisite callout of woke culture and observations about the Kardashians and British royal family.
An old comedy pro at this point, with decades of experience in the game, Rock knows how to command an audience, in-person, livestreaming, or otherwise. "Selective Outrage" makes it clear that he hasn't missed a step and is ready to lean into self-deprecating humor more than ever. This expert performance proved to be a huge audience draw, with the special shooting up Netflix's top streaming charts barely a day after its release. A strong reminder why his career has lasted so long and so successfully, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" showcases its titular comic still firing on all cylinders.
John Mulaney: Baby J
John Mulaney has been a major creative presence in comedy for years, including working as a writer for "Saturday Night Live." In the years since leaving "SNL," Mulaney has been frank about his substance abuse issues, including a publicized relapse and stint in a rehabilitation clinic. Filmed at the Boston Symphony Hall and released as a Netflix original, 2023's "John Mulaney: Baby J" is his first stand-up special since the rehab stay, delving into his personal life like never before.
Throughout the special, Mulaney completely deconstructs the nice guy image he had cultivated for years. This not only includes a recounting of his drug relapse and the lengths of his addiction, but also his frustration in not getting recognized while dining at an Outback Steakhouse. At the same time, Mulaney hasn't lost a step with his humor, keeping things hilarious even as he gets bracingly personal. Clearly thrilled with his performance, Netflix produced a weekly live talk show hosted by Mulaney, which premiered in 2025.
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
For years, Mike Birbiglia has built acclaimed comedy routines around his unassuming everyman persona that have endeared him to fans nationwide. This is exemplified in the special "The Old Man and the Pool," which premiered on Netflix in November 2023. Described as a coming-of-middle-age story, the special has Birbiglia weigh in on his own experiences growing older. The special was filmed at Lincoln Center in New York City and based on a routine that the comedian first brought to Broadway in late 2022.
The show gets its title from an anecdote early on in the act, with Birbiglia learning that he has inherited his family's cardiovascular issues. Recommended to swim regularly to improve his health, the comedian must overcome his aversion to pools stemming from a childhood incident. That leads to a whole examination of mortality and the changes in Birbiglia's life as he's advanced into his 40s. Wry and as low-key in achieving its laughs as its star is known for, "Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool" is a relatably fun special.
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
One of the freshest voices on the comedy scene is Taylor Tomlinson, who has been releasing specials on Netflix since 2020. The perfect representation of her particular brand of humor is 2024's "Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All." Filmed at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, the special's title refers to Tomlinson's growing success. As her career takes off and she grows steadily more famous, the comedian wonders if it's possible to balance a healthy personal life with these changes.
Like other specials covered in this article, "Have It All" is about having to deal with the complexity of success. Tomlinson is at a crossroads, unsure how to proceed after so many positive developments and how they relate to both sides of her life. At the same time, she doesn't take her success for granted and her observations about it fuel many of her jokes. After the cancellation of the Tomlinson-hosted "After Midnight," watch "Have It All" to keep those laughs coming.
Adam Sandler: Love You
After all his hit movies, it may be easy to forget that Adam Sandler was a stand-up comic before being hired by "Saturday Night Live" in 1990. Sandler returns to the stage for the 2024 special "Love You," directed by his "Uncut Gems" collaborator Josh Safdie. Filmed at the Nocturne Theater in Glendale, California, the routine also features ventriloquist Willie Tyler and his dummy Lester. What results is a largely cozy comedy special, with Sandler very much in his comfort zone and enjoying going back to his roots.
On the one hand, Sandler's longstanding penchant for more juvenile humor is on full display throughout "Love You." But there is something sweet watching the venerable funnyman discuss his experiences with parenting and his marriage. It's a side of Sandler that's rarely seen and explored in the public eye, offering a refreshing level of candid comedy. With all the toilet gags and musical numbers that fans have come to expect, "Adam Sandler: Love You" feels like an all-around heartfelt effort.
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Stand-up comedian and actor Ali Wong first made serious waves with her 2016 special "Baby Cobra," which she filmed while pregnant. This was followed by her 2018 special, "Hard Knock Wife," which she also had taped while visibly pregnant. As the title suggests, Wong's 2024 special "Single Lady" caught her at a much different place in her personal life, having just gotten divorced. Filmed at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, the show proves that Wong hasn't lost a step in bringing the laughs.
A big refrain in "Single Lady" is its espousing of divorced mom energy, something that Wong clearly relishes. This includes a rundown of her dating history since separating from her ex-husband, which spans a wide and diverse range of companions. Through it all, Wong makes it clear that her and her former spouse maintain a strong relationship and co-parenting dynamic for their children. A funny look at life's unexpected curveballs and transitions, "Ali Wong: Single Lady" is another strong routine from a singular comic.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or mental health, contact the relevant resources below:
- Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.