15 Best Superhero Cartoons Of All Time, Ranked
We live in an age where superhero films dominate movie theaters. Almost everyone knows the difference between the Hulk and Captain America, and audiences turn up in droves to watch Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) go toe-to-toe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) — an unfathomable concept a mere 25 years ago.
In the days before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bryan Singer's "X-Men," and even Tim Burton's "Batman," superheroes were reserved for comic books and trading cards. Then, in the early 1990s, everything changed. Characters like Batman, Superman, and Wolverine started appearing in television cartoons. What's more, these 30-minute Saturday-morning episodes actually treated the characters with respect, often appealing to older audiences who had never even set foot in a comic book shop. Before long, superhero cartoons dominated the airwaves and proved immensely popular, leading to sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and even motion pictures.
Indeed, it's fair to say that these cartoons primed audiences for the wave of big-screen superheroes that ultimately inundated theaters throughout the 2000s. And if you need proof, here are 15 of the best superhero cartoons of all time, ranked!
15. Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes (2010-2012)
Kicking off the list is "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," a comic-accurate depiction of, well, the Avengers, that brings together Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Ant-Man, and Wasp to round up a handful of the world's most dangerous criminals after a mass prison break. As the team expands, they must confront a band of former foes — from Loki to Kang the Conqueror — all while dealing with their own personal struggles.
Decidedly loyal to its source material, "EMH" takes a while to warm up and truly hits its stride in Season 2. Unfortunately, that happened to coincide with the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading to its abrupt cancellation and subsequent replacement by "Avengers Assemble." Had it continued, "EMH" may have leapt into the upper tier of this list, thanks to its excellent — though not revolutionary — animation, strong voice work, and thrilling storylines. As it stands, the show remains appealing for what might have been under different circumstances.
14. The Powerpuff Girls (1998-2002)
Hugely iconic and culturally influential, "The Powerpuff Girls" helped define Cartoon Network's golden age. The show's unique blend of action, comedy, and style — notably its anime-inspired fight scenes, bold graphic design, and deadpan humor — made it one of the most visually striking superhero cartoons ever made. Even now, the adventures of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are renowned across the superhero-verse, as is their assortment of memorable villains: Mojo Jojo, Him, Fuzzy Lumpkins, and the Gangreen Gang.
That said, unlike the top-tier superhero shows, "The Powerpuff Girls" rarely builds long-term arcs, preferring a lighter, more comedic story structure. Our heroines lack the emotional pull of, say, Batman, and the slice-of-life chaos never amounts to much in the way of world-building or pathos. Also, the show is designed for younger viewers; its clever, fast-paced storytelling is far removed from other series in the genre.
13. Young Justice (2010-2022)
Next, we have "Young Justice," a surprisingly mature show about a covert team of sidekicks and teen heroes operating as a black-ops unit for the Justice League. Led by Aqualad and featuring Robin, Kid Flash, and Superboy, this unlikely band of heroes operates in the moral grey, executing missions the League deems too sensitive to handle.
Of course, that's just an excuse for the show to tackle politics, espionage, trafficking, corruption, and complicated emotional arcs. Over the course of several seasons, these heroes contend with shadowy organizations like The Light, grapple with alien invasions, political conspiracies, and all manner of internal betrayals. Through it all, the characters experience meaningful growth as they navigate the challenges of growing up under superhero-sized expectations.
On the negative side, "Young Justice" peaks in its first and second seasons, while the revival years saw a noticeable dip in quality due to overstuffed character rosters, slow pacing, and a scattered focus that sidelines fan favorites. Later seasons aren't terrible, but enough to drop the once-promising series a little further down the list.
12. The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008-2009)
One of the best "Spider-Man" adaptations ever made, "The Spectacular Spider-Man" strikes the perfect balance of humor, teenage drama, and tight action, capturing the essence of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego better than almost any iteration. Familiar characters like Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson, and Flash Thompson, along with an assortment of villains, receive layered, meaningful arcs, brought to vivid life by fluid animation, dynamic camera movement, and creative action sequences.
The series follows Peter in the early years of his superhero career as he juggles high school life with crime-fighting. Over two tightly written seasons, our web-head faces escalating threats even as his personal relationships grow increasingly complicated.
So, why drop this magnificent series to 12? Well, because it only lasted two seasons, ending abruptly without concluding its various plot threads. And that's really it. We have no doubt that "The Spectacular Spider-Man" was building toward something truly special, but it never got the chance to stick the landing.
11. Teen Titans (2003-2006)
"Teen Titans," like "Young Justice," follows a team of five young superheroes — Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy — as they battle supervillains, monsters, and mysterious threats while wrestling with unique personal challenges. Except these youngsters are far more tongue-in-cheek than their more mature counterparts, and the show blends slice-of-life comedy with high-stakes superhero drama as they take on enemies like Slade, Trigon, Brother Blood, and the H.I.V.E. Five.
Stylish and colorful, this early-2000s entry gifts viewers terrific storylines — notably Raven's Trigon arc — packed with emotional weight, along with chilling villains like Slade that push the boundaries of youth-oriented animation. Episodes swing effortlessly from goofy humor to serious drama without feeling inconsistent, while the show's techno-influenced score and J-Pop opening are iconic.
Still, like the previous shows listed above, "Teen Titans" was canceled before it could conclude all its storylines, robbing fans of a true final season. And while unrelated creatively, "Teen Titans Go!" unfairly overshadowed its legacy. No matter, it's still among one of the greatest animated DC shows of all time.
10. Todd McFarlane's Spawn (1997–1999)
Making a proper Spawn adaptation requires creators to go extremely dark, and that's precisely what "Todd McFarlane's Spawn" did on HBO. Bold, adult-oriented, and brimming with sexuality and moral corruption — all centered around a complex anti-hero — "Spawn" won an Emmy for Outstanding Animation Program and remains one of the most artistically ambitious superhero adaptations to date.
Laced with mature, atmospheric storytelling, moody characters, and an overall gothic aesthetic, the series follows Al Simmons (a terrific Keith David), a highly skilled government assassin who is betrayed and murdered by his own agency. For his life of crimes, Simmons is sent to Hell, where he makes a deal with the demon Malebolgia to return to Earth and see his wife again. Instead, he is resurrected five years later as a Hellspawn, cursed to wander the shadows of New York, torn between his lingering humanity and the hellish forces attempting to control him.
The show's run ended abruptly, culminating in a cliffhanger that was never resolved, thus mitigating its rise to the top of the superhero cartoon sphere. But it's still a dazzling piece of pop culture and one of HBO's best shows.
9. Super Friends (1973–1986)
Call it nostalgia bait, but we'd be committing a crime if we didn't place "Super Friends" on this list. The 1970s series follows the adventures of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and others as they battle crime worldwide. Simplistic plots aside, the best aspect of this colorful cartoon is that it's, well, fun. At this point, we've become so inundated with dark, tragic, or moody superheroes that we forget most of them stemmed from lighthearted comic books more interested in teaching life lessons than delivering rock 'em, sock 'em action.
Here, even Batman operates as a team-friendly hero, happy to assist or lead the group against the forces of evil. Compared to the sophisticated storytelling of others on this list, "Super Friends" is decidedly old-fashioned and basic. Episodes often revolve around generic villains, vague disasters, or morality lessons, while characters rarely change or grow. Each member offers a specific trait to the team, but their hijinks are purely Saturday-morning heroism.
In a modern age drenched with so much violence, sometimes there's nothing better than spending a simple-minded afternoon with the good guys.
8. Justice League Unlimited (2004–2006)
"Justice League Unlimited" arrived nearly two decades after "Super Friends," and it's abundantly clear how the superhero genre evolved over that time. Oh, sure, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and Co. are still righteous do-gooders, battling bad guys great and small. Except now they each carry distinct personalities and occasionally dip toward the dark side or clash as they routinely protect Earth.
Set after the events of "Justice League" (itself a worthwhile endeavor), "Unlimited" broadens the scope and sees our colorful heroes battling a black-ops government program dubbed Project Cadmus. As tensions escalate, the good guys face political conspiracies, moral dilemmas, and internal doubt about their place in the world.
Usual stuff — except rendered via gorgeous, Bruce Timm–inspired animation, terrific voice work, and some of the best action in superhero animation. While it may be simple-minded at times, with later episodes veering into wild cosmic territory, "Justice League Unlimited" nonetheless treats Earth's greatest protectors with the utmost respect, resulting in a kicka** family-friendly adventure that should satisfy both casual viewers and diehard comic book enthusiasts alike.
7. Batman Beyond (1999–2001)
Batman remains the coolest superhero of them all, specifically because there are so many ways to utilize his multifaceted persona. "Batman Beyond" continues Bruce Wayne's (Kevin Conroy) adventures in the distant future, where he mentors an entirely new Dark Knight — Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle) — in one of the most daring creative swings in superhero animation. Together, this elderly, bitter Wayne and the young, spunky Terry contend with new forms of high-tech criminals like Blight, Inque, Shriek, and the Jokerz, with the new hero also balancing school, relationships, and the immense weight of the cowl. A terrific mentor dynamic leads to plenty of surprises and an iconic movie: "Return of the Joker."
While not quite as fresh or grounded as "Batman: The Animated Series," "Batman Beyond" carved out its own unique legacy among fandom and delivered the goods in terms of superhero spectacle. Driven by grief and a sense of justice, Terry — adorned in a high-tech Batsuit that enhances strength, agility, and stealth — stands tall as a worthwhile addition to the DC universe, even if his adventures were cut short due to the series ending earlier than expected.
6. Superman: The Animated Series (1996–2000)
Ranking just outside the Top 5 is "Superman: The Animated Series," a classically '90s take on the Man of Steel that managed to pack some of his greatest adventures into three action-packed seasons, establishing the blueprint for how the hero should sound, act, and carry himself in the modern era. Aided by Tim Daly's iconic performance, this superhero extravaganza nails Superman's optimism even in the face of overwhelming odds — alien invasions, ethical dilemmas, and heavy political themes.
Kick back and enjoy modern iterations of Darkseid, Brainiac, Metallo, Parasite, Livewire, and Bizarro, several of which feel scarier and more emotionally layered than their comic counterparts. Metropolis likewise looks real and lived-in, while Superman's Kryptonian roots are expanded in unique ways that ultimately paved the way for "Justice League" and "Justice League Unlimited." The Fleischer-inspired designs give fight scenes weight, speed, and clarity, while Shirley Walker's heroic main theme oozes positivity.
The only negative that prevents "Superman" from reaching the top is that he's simply not as interesting or layered as the Dark Knight. The series, while tremendously entertaining, falls short of the high bar set by "Batman: The Animated Series," but still remains a high mark in superhero animation.
5. The Tick (1994–1996)
Too few people know about "The Tick," a gleefully absurd superhero parody that delivers sharp humor for both kids and adults. Based on the comic book by Ben Edlund, "The Tick" follows the misadventures of a wildly enthusiastic superhero known only as The Tick. Adorned in bright blue spandex and teaming up with his mild-mannered accountant-turned-reluctant hero in a moth suit, Arthur, the duo battles some of the strangest villains in comic-book history — namely Chairface Chippendale, El Seed, The Terror, Man-Eating Cow, and Breadmaster.
If that's not enough, the series features wild scenarios involving supervillain fashion shows, giant aliens, talking chairs, and vegetable-themed criminals, all hilarious. Moreover, while largely satirical, beneath the chaos lies a story about friendship, heroism, and the joyful ridiculousness of comic-book storytelling.
Fox dropped "The Tick" into the network's Fox Kids block on Saturday mornings, in between the likes of "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," "Bobby's World," and "Eek! the Cat," without much luck. The series only lasted for three seasons, spanning 36 episodes, but has since earned a reputation as a cult classic. If you want a unique take on the superhero genre, look no further than "The Tick" and then check out its live-action adaptations.
4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987–1996)
Kids today will never comprehend the insane hype surrounding "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in the late '80s and early '90s. Turtle Mania swept the world for roughly five years, thanks to the 1987 animated series that propelled the Heroes in a Half Shell into the mainstream. It was spectacular to behold. Since then, the franchise has undergone several transformations, but none quite capture the charm and energy of that initial cartoon.
From its colorful, though simplistic, animation, that rockin' theme song, and endlessly quotable catchphrases — "Cowabunga!" — this funny, charming, and wildly imaginative series embraced its weirdness in the best possible way, connecting with millions of kids worldwide. Every Saturday morning, we'd sit in front of the TV awaiting Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo's latest smackdown with the Shredder, his terrifying partner-in-crime Krang, and their seemingly unending batch of dastardly goons — Rocksteady, Bebop, Baxter Stockman, the Foot Clan, etc. Seriously, aside from maybe "The Real Ghost Busters," there wasn't anything quite like this lean, mean, green fighting machine. Everything "Ninja Turtle" related owes its success to the original series, one of the all-time great, classic superhero shows.
3. Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1994–1998)
"Spider-Man: The Animated Series" may not carry the same cultural touchstone aura held by others on this list, but it was the first truly awesome "Spider-Man" vehicle that served as the de facto introduction to the Web-Head for millions of youngsters. Toss in some — at the time — eye-popping computer animation, a healthy cast of villains, spectacular action, captivating supporting characters, and a stringent devotion to Peter Parker's struggles — romance, responsibility, guilt, heroism — and you have one of the best superhero animated adventures of all time.
Before Tobey Maguire and before modern Spidey adaptations, this was the version. Here, viewers were treated to multi-episode arcs like the "Alien Costume" trilogy, the "Six Forgotten Warriors" saga, the "Spider-Verse/Spider-Wars" finale. There were also plenty of bold crossovers that saw the wall-crawler team up with the X-Men, Captain America, Blade, Punisher, and Daredevil decades before cinematic universes were a thing. Heck, even Madame Web gets her time to shine.
"Spider-Man" laid the foundation for the character on both the big and small screen, and remains a superhero landmark fully deserving of its place in the sun.
2. X-Men: The Animated Series (1992–1997)
Again, we just want to reiterate how cool Saturday mornings were for kids in the '90s. Imagine flipping on the TV and getting a lineup that included "Ninja Turtles," "The Tick," "Spider-Man: The Animated Series," "Batman: The Animated Series," and ... "X-Men: The Animated Series."
Ah, "X-Men." Perhaps the most audacious entry on this list, this glorious, beautifully animated action extravaganza deserves every one of its vast accolades — it's the most culturally significant superhero cartoon of the '90s, and it subsequently earned an equally awesome reboot, "X-Men '97," in 2024. Its serialized storytelling, emotional stakes, and political themes were groundbreaking, and writers were unafraid to tackle everything from prejudice and civil rights to government oppression, trauma, and identity. The series respected kids enough to give them adult stories with depth and nuance alongside the usual assortment of explosions and fight sequences.
Legendary stories like "The Phoenix Saga," "Days of Future Past," and "Age of Apocalypse" were lovingly brought to life, while popular characters like Wolverine (Cal Dodd) and Cyclops (Norm Spenser) were given emotional depth and distinct arcs. Seriously, the big-screen "X-Men" movies pale in comparison to this classic.
1. Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995)
Finally, no superhero cartoon series has ever been as influential as "Batman: The Animated Series." Taking its cues from Tim Burton's two "Batman" films, this dark, exhilarating adventure remains the definitive portrayal of the Dark Knight. No, really. Kevin Conroy, who passed away in 2022, is Batman. Mark Hamill is the Joker.
Each episode feels like a short film thanks to Shirley Walker's bombastic orchestral score, Noir-style direction, and mature scripts that reshaped popular villains like Two-Face, Penguin, Poison Ivy, and Mr. Freeze. Heck, the series even invented characters like Harley Quinn, who would go on to become a staple of Batman's universe. The "Dark Deco" aesthetic proved surprisingly perfect for the Caped Crusader, with its innovative style mimicked in countless cartoons and video games.
"TAS" essentially served as the foundation for "Superman: The Animated Series," "Batman Beyond," "Justice League," and more. As the kids say, this is peak television — a thrilling series that dazzled audiences young and old and continues to influence the comic book genre even to this day. It's a masterpiece.