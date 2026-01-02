15 Best Superhero Cartoons Of All Time, Ranked

We live in an age where superhero films dominate movie theaters. Almost everyone knows the difference between the Hulk and Captain America, and audiences turn up in droves to watch Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) go toe-to-toe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) — an unfathomable concept a mere 25 years ago.

In the days before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bryan Singer's "X-Men," and even Tim Burton's "Batman," superheroes were reserved for comic books and trading cards. Then, in the early 1990s, everything changed. Characters like Batman, Superman, and Wolverine started appearing in television cartoons. What's more, these 30-minute Saturday-morning episodes actually treated the characters with respect, often appealing to older audiences who had never even set foot in a comic book shop. Before long, superhero cartoons dominated the airwaves and proved immensely popular, leading to sequels, prequels, spin-offs, and even motion pictures.

Indeed, it's fair to say that these cartoons primed audiences for the wave of big-screen superheroes that ultimately inundated theaters throughout the 2000s. And if you need proof, here are 15 of the best superhero cartoons of all time, ranked!