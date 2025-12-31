80+ TV Shows Have Ended This Year — Which Will You Miss Most?

If TVLine had its own awards show, this would be the appropriate time for our In Memoriam segment, honoring the many TV series we lost this year.

As the final hours of 2025 tick by, we're taking stock of all the shows (at least 83!) that permanently left our screens this year — some of which knew they were heading into their final seasons, but many of which did not.

Once again, it was a tough year of goodbyes for Netflix subscribers, as no fewer than 19 of the streamer's offerings ended in 2025 (from the embattled "Sandman" to the animated "Big Mouth"). But whether you racked up the most viewing minutes on Netflix, another streaming platform, or a broadcast or cable channel this year, it's likely you lost at least one TV favorite in the past 12 months.

NOTE: Our list — chronologically ordered by series finale airdate — does not include a) shows that were canceled this year but aired their final episodes in 2024 or earlier (Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival, for example), or b) shows that announced a final season this year but won't wrap up until 2026 or later (like Showtime's "Yellowjackets").

Keep scrolling to jog your memory on this year's many series finales, then hit the comments and tell us: Which show(s) are you saddest to see go?