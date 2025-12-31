80+ TV Shows Have Ended This Year — Which Will You Miss Most?
If TVLine had its own awards show, this would be the appropriate time for our In Memoriam segment, honoring the many TV series we lost this year.
As the final hours of 2025 tick by, we're taking stock of all the shows (at least 83!) that permanently left our screens this year — some of which knew they were heading into their final seasons, but many of which did not.
Once again, it was a tough year of goodbyes for Netflix subscribers, as no fewer than 19 of the streamer's offerings ended in 2025 (from the embattled "Sandman" to the animated "Big Mouth"). But whether you racked up the most viewing minutes on Netflix, another streaming platform, or a broadcast or cable channel this year, it's likely you lost at least one TV favorite in the past 12 months.
NOTE: Our list — chronologically ordered by series finale airdate — does not include a) shows that were canceled this year but aired their final episodes in 2024 or earlier (Paramount+'s "Frasier" revival, for example), or b) shows that announced a final season this year but won't wrap up until 2026 or later (like Showtime's "Yellowjackets").
Keep scrolling to jog your memory on this year's many series finales, then hit the comments and tell us: Which show(s) are you saddest to see go?
JANUARY — APRIL
In the first third of 2025, both Paramount+'s "Dexter: Original Sin" and Prime Video's "Étoile" (the latter hailing from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino) ended their freshmen seasons... which would ultimately be their only seasons, as both shows later got canceled despite having previously been renewed for Season 2.
Other cancellations included Disney+'s "Goosebumps," HBO Max's "The Sex Lives of College Girls," Netflix's "The Residence" and Hulu's "Mid-Century Modern." Meanwhile, Paramount+'s "1923" and ABC's "The Conners" were among the shows to air planned series finales in January through April. Here's everything that ended during those months.
JANUARY 9: "On Call" (Prime Video)
JANUARY 9: "Vera" (Stateside) (BritBox)
JANUARY 10: "Goosebumps" (Disney+/Hulu)
JANUARY 23: "The Sex Lives of College Girls" (HBO Max)
JANUARY 30: "Bookie" (HBO Max)
JANUARY 30: "Mo" (Netflix)
JANUARY 30: "The Recruit" (Netflix)
FEBRUARY 3: "9-1-1: Lone Star" (Fox)
FEBRUARY 6: "Clean Slate" (Prime Video)
FEBRUARY 6: "Harlem" (Prime Video)
FEBRUARY 7: "Lopez vs. Lopez" (NBC)
FEBRUARY 13: "Cobra Kai" (Netflix)
FEBRUARY 14: "Dexter: Original Sin" (Paramount+)
MARCH 20: "The Residence" (Netflix)
MARCH 25: "Big Boys" (Hulu)
MARCH 25: "The Irrational" (NBC)
MARCH 26: "Mythic Quest" (Apple TV)
MARCH 28: "Mid-Century Modern" (Hulu)
MARCH 31: "Rescue: HI-Surf" (Fox)
APRIL 3: "The Bondsman" (Prime Video)
APRIL 3: "Pulse" (Netflix)
APRIL 6: "1923" (Paramount+)
APRIL 17: "Bosch: Legacy" (Prime Video)
APRIL 17: "The Wheel of Time" (Prime Video)
APRIL 23: "The Conners" (ABC)
APRIL 24: "Étoile" (Prime Video)
APRIL 24: "YOU" (Netflix)
APRIL 27: "Wolf Hall" (Stateside) (PBS)
APRIL 28: "Poppa's House" (CBS)
APRIL 30: "Tyler Perry's Young Dylan" (Nickelodeon)
MAY — AUGUST
As always, May was a busy month for finales, as the end of the regular TV season brought quite a few swan songs (planned and unplanned). HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," Disney+'s "Andor," and Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" all knew in advance that they were ending this year, but series like NBC's "Night Court" and CBS' "FBI: International" and "FBI: Most Wanted" got no such warning.
Later in the summer, we also said goodbye to shows like Netflix's "Squid Game," Peacock's "Poker Face" (though that one may get a second life), and Syfy's "Resident Alien." Here's everything that ended in May through August.
MAY 1: "Happy Face" (Paramount+)
MAY 4: "The Equalizer" (CBS)
MAY 4: "The Righteous Gemstones" (HBO)
MAY 6: "Night Court" (NBC)
MAY 8: "Blood of Zeus" (Netflix)
MAY 13: "Andor" (Disney+)
MAY 15: "Doctor Odyssey" (ABC)
MAY 15: "Found" (NBC)
MAY 16: "Grosse Pointe Garden Society" (NBC)
MAY 16: "S.W.A.T." (CBS)
MAY 18: "Suits LA" (NBC)
MAY 20: "FBI: International" (CBS)
MAY 20: "FBI: Most Wanted" (CBS)
MAY 20: "Motörheads" (Prime Video)
MAY 23: "Big Mouth" (Netflix)
MAY 27: "Alert: Missing Persons Unit" (Fox)
MAY 27: "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)
JUNE 3: "The Cleaning Lady" (Fox)
JUNE 5: "Leverage: Redemption" (Prime Video)
JUNE 12: "FUBAR" (Netflix)
JUNE 13: "After Midnight" (CBS)
JUNE 19: "The Waterfront" (Netflix)
JUNE 27: "Squid Game" (Netflix)
JULY 2: "The Ultimatum: Queer Love" (Netflix)
JULY 3: "Duster" (HBO Max)
JULY 10: "Poker Face" (Peacock)
JULY 10: "Too Much" (Netflix)
JULY 17: "Transplant" (Stateside) (NBC)
JULY 31: "The Sandman" (Netflix)
AUGUST 8: "Resident Alien" (Syfy)
AUGUST 13: "Butterfly" (Prime Video)
AUGUST 15: "BMF" (Starz)
AUGUST 25: "Upload" (Prime Video)
SEPTEMBER — DECEMBER
After its buzziest season yet, Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" put Cousins Beach in the rearview, airing its series finale on September 17 (though fans still have a wrap-up movie to look forward to).
Peacock's "Bel-Air" and Netflix's "Stranger Things" were among the shows to go out on their own terms in late 2025 — but not every series was so lucky. Prime Video's "Countdown" (starring Jensen Ackles), Fox's animated "The Great North," and Paramount+'s "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," along with several others, all got the ax before the year was over. Here's everything that wrapped up in September through December.
SEPTEMBER 3: "Countdown" (Prime Video)
SEPTEMBER 11: "Wolf King" (Netflix)
SEPTEMBER 14: "The Great North" (Fox)
SEPTEMBER 17: "Acapulco" (Apple TV)
SEPTEMBER 17: "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (Prime Video)
SEPTEMBER 24: "Hotel Costiera" (Prime Video)
SEPTEMBER 26: "English Teacher" (FX)
OCTOBER 9: "Boots" (Netflix)
OCTOBER 13: "Solar Opposites" (Hulu)
OCTOBER 23: "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" (Paramount+)
NOVEMBER 20: "Jurassic World: Chaos Theory" (Netflix)
NOVEMBER 23: "Billy the Kid" (MGM+)
NOVEMBER 26: "WondLa" (Apple TV)
DECEMBER 5: "The Last Frontier" (Apple TV)
DECEMBER 5: "Transformers: EarthSpark" (Paramount+)
DECEMBER 8: "Bel-Air" (Peacock)
DECEMBER 9: "Wipeout" (TBS)
DECEMBER 11: "Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft" (Netflix)
DECEMBER 13: "The Kitchen" (Food Network)
DECEMBER 31: "Stranger Things" (Netflix)
