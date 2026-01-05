How Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Quietly Joined The 30 Rock Universe

Daniel Radcliffe is about to step into another strange and wonderful fictional universe: the "30 Rock" universe.

The "Harry Potter" star will join Tracy Morgan in the new NBC comedy "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (premiering Monday, Feb. 23 at 8 pm), with "30 Rock" writers Robert Carlock and Sam Means serving as co-creators and Tina Fey (who created and starred in "30 Rock") serving as an executive producer. But the connections aren't just behind the scenes.

"We just had a scene where they were pouring Donaghy Estates champagne," Carlock told Entertainment Weekly, referring to an infamously bad wine produced by Alec Baldwin's "30 Rock" character Jack Donaghy. "We asked our graphics and prop people to hunt that down, which they did immediately, so we had Donaghy in there... We are always trying to do those little things without breaking everything. But yeah, I'd like to think that 'The Girlie Show' is still on, and it should be on their TV."

Morgan's character "Reggie just happens to look a lot like Tracy Jordan," Means added with a laugh.