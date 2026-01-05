A Cancelled Jurassic Park TV Series Could Have Changed The Entire Franchise

You might think that following up a hit movie with a sequel would be fairly straightforward, but when a film becomes as successful and culturally influential as "Jurassic Park," follow-ups are always going to be difficult. Indeed, the sequels to Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster failed to match the superlative example set by the original, but a cancelled animated series sounds like it could have done a much better job of carrying on the movie's legacy.

In the original film, paleontologist Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and paleobotanist Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) visit the titular park alongside swaggering mathematician Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) as the guests of Richard Attenborough's misguided visionary John Hammond. Alongside Hammond's grandchildren, Led and Tim Murphy (Joseph Mazzello and Ariana Richards) the group quickly find themselves menaced by escaped dinos before escaping the island via helicopter and leaving the prehistoric creatures to run rampant in the park.

The never-realized animated series, which was developed under the working title "Escape from Jurassic Park," would have picked up after the end of the original movie and feature the same characters (though it's unlikely the actors would have lent their actual voices to the project). It was overseen by 1980s cartoon maestro Will Meugniot of "The Real Ghostbusters" and "Captain Planet" fame, who seemingly had big plans for this particular animated effort. A story treatment published by fansite Jurassic Outpost in 2016 lifted the lid on this shuttered series, which, according to the outlet, was set to use "state-of-the-art animation" and was designed to appeal to older kids and audiences who enjoyed the movie. Sadly, the show never made it to air.