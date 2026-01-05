When it comes to network television police procedurals, the enduring gold standard for the genre is "Law & Order." After the original series premiered in 1990, the "Law & Order" has since expanded into one of TV's largest continuing franchises. In addition to inspiring a growing number of spin-offs, the franchise boasts some of the longest-running primetime scripted series in American television history. Each show explores different aspects of contemporary law enforcement, highlighting the professional connection between the police and the legal system.

That said, not every police procedural is created equal. Even a modern television institution like "Law & Order" is bound to have a few misfires across its extensive history. With all of that in mind, we've assembled a ranking of every show produced for the main franchise. Here is every "Law & Order" show ranked, each providing their own twist on the franchise's crime-and-punishment premise.