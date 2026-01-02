Sabrina Carpenter Hypes Up Miss Piggy In First Look At The Muppet Show's Return — Watch Teaser Trailer

She's ready for her close-up! Miss Piggy takes center stage in the first footage from "The Muppet Show," a special event coming to ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

The teaser, which made its on-air debut during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest," finds the glam ham getting hyped up by special guest Sabrina Carpenter, who reminds Miss Piggy that she's an "icon." (As if she needs the reminder.)

This new footage also includes executive producer Seth Rogen chatting with Fozzie Bear backstage. "It's always been a dream of mine to be here," Rogen tells him, to which Fozzie awkwardly replies, "Ooh... got any other dreams?"

Although "The Muppet Show" is technically a one-off special event, Kermit the Frog's narration in the teaser implies that there could be more coming down the road, assuming this is a success.

"It's the return of 'The Muppet Show,' back on the very stage where it all started... and then ended... and is maybe starting again, depending on how tonight goes," he croaks.

The original "Muppet Show" (think "Saturday Night Live," only with Muppets) originally aired from 1976 to 1981, welcoming countless legendary guests throughout its run.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above for your first look at the new "Muppet Show," then drop a comment with your thoughts below.