Wonder Man Teams Up With An Iconic Marvel Villain (Of Sorts) In New Trailer For Disney+ Series

"Superhero fatigue" is sweeping Hollywood, and there's only one person who can save us: another superhero! Enter Marvel's "Wonder Man."

The eight-episode series follows Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), a struggling Hollywood actor who can't seem to catch his big break. That all changes when he encounters Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), an actor who was infamously hired to portray the Mandarin in "Iron Man 3," and Trevor informs him that legendary director Von Kovak (Zlatko Buríc) is remaking the superhero movie "Wonder Man."

"These two actors at opposite ends of their careers doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry," reads the official logline, which leaves off one very important secret — Simon has superpowers for real.

"Wonder Man" is created by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") and Andrew Guest ("Hawkeye"). All eight episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

