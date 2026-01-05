Emily In Paris Renewed For Season 6 At Netflix

Emily Cooper's great European adventure will continue: Netflix has renewed "Emily in Paris" for Season 6, TVLine has learned.

The streamer announced Monday's renewal via the below video clip; it comes less than three weeks after "Emily in Paris" Season 5 released on Dec. 18.

There's currently no timetable for the release of Season 6.

"Emily in Paris," which first hit Netflix in October 2020, stars Lily Collins as the title character, an optimistic aspiring marketing executive who relocates to Paris to offer an American perspective to a French marketing firm. Season 5, though, briefly moved Emily to Italy, where she oversaw Agence Grateau's new office in Rome.

Emily eventually returned to Paris during the new episodes, and it seems Season 6 could — spoiler alert! — follow her at sea instead: After getting hired as a full-time private chef on the yacht of a billionaire entrepreneur (Jonathan Cake), Emily's ex Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) sent a postcard to newly single Emily, inviting her out to sea with him... but we didn't learn Emily's response before the season ended.

