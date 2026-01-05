Sistas Shake-Up: Novi Brown, Ebony Obsidian Not Returning For Season 10 — Meet Their Replacements In New Trailer

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" is entering a new era in Season 10, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 7 (9 p.m.) on BET. Unfortunately, two of its original cast members won't be taking part in the festivities.

Ebony Obsidian and Novi Brown, who played Karen and Sabrina in all nine seasons of the show thus far, will not be returning for Season 10, the network announced on Monday. To fill the void, "Sistas" is introducing two new series regulars — Jordan Coleman ("All American: Homecoming") as Andi's estranged sister Cheyenne, and Tunde Oyeneyin ("Life & Beth") as an entrepreneur named Madison Truitt.

Obsidian's exit isn't entirely shocking, as the Season 9 finale included a farewell cook-out for Karen, but Brown's departure comes as a definite shock to longtime fans, despite the finale ending with Sabrina getting into a car accident. In addition to introducing the new characters, the official trailer for Season 10 — which you can watch below — strongly implies that Sabrina does not survive the fiery wreck.

And here's one more thing to worry about: eagle-eyed fans noticed that Fatima's engagement ring is missing in the Season 10 key art above. Could there be trouble in paradise for #Zatima? Like, even more than usual?

But it's not all bad news in Season 10. Most of the show's cast will return, including KJ Smith as Andi, Mignon as Danni, Crystal Renee Hayslett as Fatima, Angela Beyince as Pam, Devale Ellis as Zac, Brian Jordan Jr. as Maurice, Chris Warren as Hayden, and Monti Washington as Rich.

"The longevity of 'Sistas' is a testament to the incredible audience who has so deeply connected to the show," Perry says in a statement. "I know they will be invested in every plot line, every character, and a lot is going to happen this season. As always, we've got some big surprises, twists, and turns. It will not disappoint!"

What do you think of this major casting shake-up, "Sistas" fans? Do you think the show will really kill Sabrina off? And what do you make of these new characters? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then drop a comment with your thoughts (and hopes and fears) about Season 10 below.