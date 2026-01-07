Ted Lasso's Jamie Tartt Was A Completely Different Character Until Phil Dunster Auditioned

There are a lot of reasons why "Ted Lasso" became an overnight sensation on Apple TV when the first season premiered back in the summer of 2020. First and foremost, the world was in the fiercest throes of a devastating global pandemic, and a feel-good, optimistic comedy series that everyone could watch at home was the ideal emotional antidote. But the right tone at the right time wouldn't have been enough on its own. Like all of the most famous TV comedies, "Ted Lasso" gained a loyal following because of its strong characters and the chemistry of its ensemble, from co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis to supporting players like Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Juno Temple.

And of course, you can't discuss the characters of "Ted Lasso" without mentioning the king of bravado himself, Jamie Tartt, played with enormous ego and deft vulnerability by Phil Dunster. Jamie is such a core piece of the show, and his arc from detestable narcissist to supportive team player is such a big part of the story, that it might be surprising to hear the character as he appears on the series wasn't part of the original plan at all.

In his 2024 book about the creation of the series, "Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso," author Jeremy Egner revealed that the original plan was for the character of Dani Rojas, played by Cristo Fernández on the show, to be the star of A.F.C. Richmond from the start. However, a fantastic audition from Dunster altered those plans, putting Jamie at the center of the pitch at the start of the show and positioning Dani as the humble, team-oriented threat to his egotistical reign.