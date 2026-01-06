The Simpsons Just 'Retired' A Popular Character After Nearly 30 Years

Pour one out for Duffman. Sunday's episode of "The Simpsons" revealed that Duff Beer's hip-thrusting, brew-slinging mascot has officially "Oh yeah!"d his last "Oh yeah!"

A parody of Apple TV's "Severance," the Jan. 4 episode found Duffman recruiting Homer to work for a soulless corporation known as EOD (Enthusiasm on Demand), where he himself became employed after hanging up his beer belt for good.

The Simpsons were initially thrilled when Duffman showed up unannounced in their living room, greeting him in perfect unison, but their joy was quickly dashed by Duffman's — or should we say Barry Duffman's — unfortunate announcement.

Fox

"The Duff Corporation has, uh, retired that character forever," he announced in his signature booming voice. "All the old forms of advertising are now passé. Corporate spokesmen, print ads, TV spots — today's kids can't even sing the jingles."

Though Barry eventually de-programmed himself from EOD by the end of the episode, he remained in his civilian garb, reinforcing that we've likely seen Duffman in his iconic costume for the last time. The character first appeared in Season 9's "The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson" in 1997, quickly growing in popularity as one of the show's best-known side characters.

Hit PLAY on the video below for a look back at some of Duffman's most memorable moments over the past 29 years, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you miss the beer-blasting buffoon if he doesn't return someday?