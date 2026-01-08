Why Warner Bros. TV's President Tried To Block George Clooney From Joining ER

George Clooney's run as a member of the original "ER" cast was a breakout success, but getting to star in one of television's all-time great medical dramas didn't come easy for the actor. In fact, Clooney had to fight to play Dr. Doug Ross in the beloved NBC series, as former Warner Bros. Television president Les Moonves supposedly didn't want to lose him (weird, considering that Moonves was partly involved in the creation of "ER").

Clooney had a contractual agreement with Warner Bros. at the time, with a recurring role on the WB-produced family drama "Sisters" and offers for other projects, but Clooney was determined to play Doug. "[George] read 'ER' and said, 'No, I really want to do this,'" John Wells, an executive producer on the show, told Television Academy, noting that Clooney was the first person to audition. "Even though it was the second lead, and Les was not enthusiastic about that."

The audition went well, with former NBC Entertainment president Warren W. Littlefield recalling Clooney's performance tugging at everyone's heartstrings as they realized that they'd found their Doug. "You could feel the room, like, grab their heart, people starting to cry, and then this kind of triumphant joy for George because it was so clear in that moment," said Littlefield. "Like, 'Oh, my God. You're a television star.'" So how did Clooney get the gig and become a staple of NBC's 10 p.m. time slot? According to Wells, Clooney convinced Moonves, but he doesn't know how he managed it. Moonves, meanwhile, claims that he actually sent the "ER" script to Clooney and set up a meeting with Wells. One thing is certain: "ER" kickstarted Clooney's career.