Casting News: Netflix's Star Search Judges Revealed, Full Tomb Raider Cast Confirmed, And More

A soul singer, a vampire slayer, and a lip-sync DJ will help Netflix discover the next big thing. The streamer has officially set Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen as the judges for its upcoming "Star Search" reboot, TVLine has learned.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, this reimagined version of the iconic TV talent show debuts Jan. 20, with new episodes streaming live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Viewers can vote in real time, using their remote or the Netflix mobile app.

Watch the official teaser below:

In other recent casting news...

* Prime Video has confirmed that Jason Isaacs ("The White Lotus") and Sigourney Weaver ("The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart") have joined the cast of its live-action "Tomb Raider" series, starring Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones") as Lara Croft, Deadline reports. Isaacs will play Atlas DeMornay, an existing character from the games and comics, and Weaver will portray Evelyn Wallis, a woman who is apparently "keen to exploit Lara's talents." Other cast additions include Martin Bobb-Semple ("All American: Homecoming") as Zip, Bill Paterson ("House of the Dragon") as Winston, Jack Bannon ("Pennyworth") as Gerry, John Heffernan ("A Gentleman in Moscow") as David, and Celia Imrie ("The Diplomat") as Francine. Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, and August Wittgenstein will also star.

* Henry Winkler ("Barry") is set to executive-produce and star in "Last Chance Lawyer," a legal comedy in development at NBC, Deadline reports. Winkler will play Howard Greenberg, described as a "hard-driving and unconventional criminal defense attorney who is a fierce advocate for his underdog clients, believing that no matter what they are accused of, the system is always guiltier."

* Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec are all departing Peacock's "Married at First Sight" ahead of Season 20, Variety reports. Replacement experts for the reality hit will be announced at a later date.

* Tanzyn Crawford ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms") has joined Netflix's live-action "Assassin's Creed" series, Deadline reports. No additional details have been released, but it's believed that the show will center around original characters not featured in the Ubisoft video game franchise. The series is described as a "high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will."

* Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer") and Malia Pyles ("Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin") have landed guest-starring roles on NBC's "Brilliant Minds," Deadline reports. Pyles will appear in the Jan. 26 episode as Nora Sutton, a sorority girl and mechanical engineering student, and Mau will pop up in the March 2 episode as Denise, a party girl with a big secret who is found collapsed in a club after a night of partying.