The Lowdown Renewed For Season 2

We finally have "The Lowdown" on the fate of Sterlin Harjo's latest FX series: Ethan Hawke's truthstorian Lee Raybon will officially be back for Season 2, the cabler announced Wednesday.

Production on the second season will begin in Tulsa, Okla. this spring.

"The Lowdown" follows "the gritty exploits of citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa 'truthstorian' whose obsession with the truth is always getting him into trouble," reads the official synopsis. "While Lee's no idealist, he's fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city's hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. In Season 1, the publication of Lee's latest exposé — a deep dive into the powerful Washberg family — is immediately followed by the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg, and Lee knows he's stumbled onto something big. Following a trail of breadcrumbs Dale has left behind urging someone to dig deeper into the circumstances surrounding his death, Lee does just that."

The series also stars Keith David, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Kyle MacLachlan, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Mike "Killer Mike" Render," and Kaniehtiio Horn. Peter Dinklage, John Doe, and Graham Greene guest-starred in Season 1. "Reservation Dogs" stars Paulina Alexis and Devery Jacobs also appeared in blink-and-you'll-miss-them cameos throughout the season.

Happy to hear Hawke and Harjo will be back in action? Let us know your thoughts on the renewal in the comments below.