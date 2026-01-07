RJ Decker Trailer: Scott Speedman And Jaina Lee Ortiz Star In New ABC Drama

Scott Speedman is a "private eye and a public mess" in the first trailer for ABC's "RJ Decker."

Premiering in March, the one-hour drama is an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's novel "Double Whammy." It centers on a disgraced newspaper photographer/ex-con who "starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida, tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre, with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally... or his one-way ticket back to prison," according to the official logline.

"Station 19" alum Jaina Lee Ortiz, last seen on the network as firefighter Andy Herrera, will portray Emi Ochoa, described as the "shrewd-if-unpredictable" daughter of an extremely powerful — and equally corrupt — senator who shares a complicated history with Decker.

As seen in the trailer — which first aired Jan. 6 during the returns of "Will Trent," "High Potential," and "The Rookie" — RJ and Emi's reunion gets awfully steamy, awfully fast.

Rounding out the ensemble are Adelaide Clemens ("Under the Banner of Heaven") as Decker's ex, Catherine Delacroix; Kevin Rankin ("Justified") as Aloysius, Decker's former cellmate; and Bevin Bru ("Batwoman") as Melody Romero, a Fort Lauderdale Police Department detective who is married to Catherine.

"RJ Decker" hails from Rob Doherty ("Elementary"). Paul McGuigan, who directed the first episodes of "Scandal" and "Will Trent," helmed the pilot. He'll executive-produce alongside Doherty, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman and Hiaasen.

TVLine will keep you posted once an exact premiere date is revealed. In the meantime, leave a comment and let us know if you'll be checking out "RJ Decker" this spring.