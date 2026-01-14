The Rookie Is Headed To Mondays — Find Out When

"The Rookie" will soon patrol a new night.

The veteran cop drama, which has spent half of its seven-plus-season run on Tuesdays, will relocate to Mondays at 10 p.m. — aka Nathan Fillion's former "Castle" beat — beginning January 26, where it will follow new episodes of "American Idol," returning for Season 24 earlier that evening.

But wait, there's more: ABC confirms that "The Rookie" Season 8 will have a straight run with no interruptions — as in, zero reruns. Episode 3 will air as scheduled on Tuesday, January 20, after which Episodes 4 through 18 will roll out on Mondays for the remainder of the season.

John Nolan & Co. are setting up shop on Mondays to make room for freshman drama "RJ Decker," starring network vets Scott Speedman ("Grey's Anatomy") and Jaina Lee Ortiz ("Station 19"). The Carl Hiaasen adaptation will air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. beginning March 3, following new episodes of "Will Trent" and "High Potential."

Now on Mondays, "The Rookie" will face off against NBC's "Brilliant Minds" and CBS' "CIA" — an expansion of the "FBI" universe — premiering February 23.

Will you be following "The Rookie" to its new night? Hit the comments and let us know.