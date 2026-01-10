Why Family Guy Star Patrick Warburton's Mom Tried To Get The Show Canceled

Voicing Joe Swanson in episodes of "Family Guy" has earned Patrick Warburton a steady income for over 25 years, but that wouldn't be the case if his mom had her way.

Speaking at the PaleyFest LA: "Family Guy" 25th Anniversary Celebration event (via People), Warburton revealed that she tried to get the animated sitcom canceled. The reason? The show's offensive humor doesn't align with her Christian values. "She tried to get me to sign the petition [to cancel the show]," Warburton recalled. "I said, 'Mom, if you don't think I'm going to talk about this publicly, this is the greatest irony. You're laundering money, you're laundering it to yourself.' They [Warburton's parents] hate it more today."

Warburton supported his mom and dad with his earnings from "Family Guy," hence why he found the situation so ironic. But for a brief period, their dreams came true. "Family Guy" is one of the lucky TV shows that came back after being canceled, but Patrick Warburton's mom didn't cause its temporary hiatus. Fox axed the sitcom due to low ratings but, following its subsequent popularity on DVD and Adult Swim, it was resurrected. The series' humor certainly isn't for everyone, but Warburton has a message for those who'd happily see the show canned for good.