Kevin Costner Had A Completely Different Idea For Yellowstone's Ending

"Yellowstone" came to a controversial end with its fifth season, and former star Kevin Costner has some ideas about how things should have wrapped up. Costner's John Dutton was killed off in the premiere episode of Season 5B after an alleged feud between the star and series creator Taylor Sheridan. When the show finally returned, things were just as dramatic as ever. But by the end of the long-awaited final batch of episodes, the Yellowstone ranch had been sold off, John Dutton didn't make it out alive, and most of the Duttons (save Wes Bentley's Jamie) got off scot-free.

As far as Costner is concerned, however, the show should have ended quite differently. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor praised "Yellowstone" for the way in which it showcased "modern-day ranching." He then went on to describe the series as a "bit of a soap opera," before adding his thoughts on where the Duttons ought to have ended up. "We should all be in prison," he concluded.

There's no doubt the Dutton clan has collectively carried out its share of shocking crimes and outright moral abominations. This is, after all, a family that had a special dumping ground for bodies known simply as "The Train Station." If the show was slightly less "soapy," then we might well have seen the Dutton clan jailed. Yet, it's that soap opera element that is surely a major factor in the show's success.