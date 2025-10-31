Y: Marshals: Kayce Dutton Battles His Skeletons In First Look At CBS' Yellowstone Spinoff — Watch Teaser
Giddy up, "Yellowstone" fans, there's a new spinoff in town — or at least there will be when "Y: Marshals" premieres on CBS in 2026.
Set after the events of "Yellowstone," "Y: Marshals" follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he leaves ranch life behind to join "an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence," per the official logline.
A new teaser trailer, released Oct. 31, gives us a slightly more in-depth peek into Kayce's psyche, with the wayward Dutton explaining that he's "grappling with some skeletons" he'd like to keep in his closet. Watch the video below:
And "Y: Marshals" is just one of several "Yellowstone" spinoffs on the horizon. First, you've got Paramount Network's "The Madison," which will follow a wealthy, presumably dysfunctional New York City family that moves to rural Montana. That series stars Michelle Pfeiffer ("The First Lady") Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Beau Garrett ("Firefly Lane"), Matthew Fox ("Lost"), Elle Chapman and Kevin Zegers ("The Rookie: Feds"), among others.
Other in-development spinoffs include "The Dutton Ranch," which will follow original Yellowstone characters Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser) and Carter (Finn Little); "1944," another Dutton family prequel in the vein of "1883" and "1923"; and a new series set at Texas' Four Sixes ranch, which factored into the later seasons of "Yellowstone."
But let's get back to what we're here to discuss, "Y: Marshals." Read on for a complete breakdown of everything we know about the "Yellowstone" spinoff, including which familiar faces you can expect to see again. When you're all caught up, drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you ride on with Kayce?
When Does Y: Marshals Premiere?
So far, we only know that "Y: Marshals" will land somewhere on CBS' midseason schedule, meaning that we won't see the first episode until sometime in 2026.
Brecken Merrill Returning as Tate Dutton
Tate is the son of Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille), the latter of whom has not officially signed on to return for "Y: Marshals." He appeared in all five seasons of "Yellowstone."
Gil Birmingham Returning as Thomas Rainwater
Always dressed to take care of business, Thomas is a man of many impressive titles. In addition to being a casino mogul, he was also elected high chief of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock. He also appeared in all five seasons of "Yellowstone."
Mo Brings Plenty Returning as Mo
What, you didn't think Thomas Rainwater would come back without his right hand man, did you? Along with being Thomas' driver, Mo is also a member of the Tribal Police. He also appeared in all five seasons of "Yellowstone."
New Character: Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin
Fresh off his turn as hunky gardener Adam Karma on HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," Marshall-Green will be playing Pete Calvin, one of Kayce's friends from his days in the military.
New Character: Arielle Kebbel as Belle
Most recently seen on Fox's "Rescue: HI-Surf," Kebbel will play a U.S. Marshal named Belle. Kebbel's previous TV credits also include Lucy Donato on ABC's "9-1-1," Tracy Legette on HBO's "Ballers," Olivia Charity on NBC's "Midnight, Texas," Lexi Branson on The CW's "The Vampire Diaries," and Lindsay Forester on The WB's "Gilmore Girls."
New Character: Ash Santos as Andrea
Last seen playing Nia Washington on Netflix's "Pulse," Santos will play a U.S. Marshal named Andrea. Santos' other previous TV credits include Coco on Paramount+'s "Mayor of Kingstown," Daphne on Netflix's "True Story" and Emily on FX's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse."
New Character: Tatanka Means as Miles
Means, last seen roaming the Texas Hill Country as Jake Longbow on Netflix's "Ransom Canyon" (pictured above), will play a U.S. Marshal named Miles. Additional TV credits include Sam on FX's "Reservation Dogs," Officer Edgar on Prime Video's "Outer Range" and Nabby Drinkwater on HBO's "I Know This Much Is True."
New Character: Brett Cullen as Harry Gifford
Cullen will recur as Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. Some of Cullen's recent TV credits include Samuel Kirkland on Netflix's "Ransom Canyon" (pictured above), Bill Sharman on HBO's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty," Ilya Koslov on NBC's "The Blacklist" and Gerald Kindt on HBO's "True Detective." He's perhaps best known for playing Dan Fixx on CBS' "Falcon Crest."