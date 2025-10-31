Y: Marshals: Kayce Dutton Battles His Skeletons In First Look At CBS' Yellowstone Spinoff — Watch Teaser

Giddy up, "Yellowstone" fans, there's a new spinoff in town — or at least there will be when "Y: Marshals" premieres on CBS in 2026.

Set after the events of "Yellowstone," "Y: Marshals" follows Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) as he leaves ranch life behind to join "an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence," per the official logline.

A new teaser trailer, released Oct. 31, gives us a slightly more in-depth peek into Kayce's psyche, with the wayward Dutton explaining that he's "grappling with some skeletons" he'd like to keep in his closet. Watch the video below:

And "Y: Marshals" is just one of several "Yellowstone" spinoffs on the horizon. First, you've got Paramount Network's "The Madison," which will follow a wealthy, presumably dysfunctional New York City family that moves to rural Montana. That series stars Michelle Pfeiffer ("The First Lady") Patrick J. Adams ("Suits"), Beau Garrett ("Firefly Lane"), Matthew Fox ("Lost"), Elle Chapman and Kevin Zegers ("The Rookie: Feds"), among others.

Other in-development spinoffs include "The Dutton Ranch," which will follow original Yellowstone characters Beth (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser) and Carter (Finn Little); "1944," another Dutton family prequel in the vein of "1883" and "1923"; and a new series set at Texas' Four Sixes ranch, which factored into the later seasons of "Yellowstone."

But let's get back to what we're here to discuss, "Y: Marshals." Read on for a complete breakdown of everything we know about the "Yellowstone" spinoff, including which familiar faces you can expect to see again. When you're all caught up, drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you ride on with Kayce?