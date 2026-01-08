Chicago Med's Winter Premiere Masters The Art Of The Cliffhanger — And Reveals Lenox's Fate

"Chicago Med" returned on Wednesday, picking up after a fall finale that left viewers with a pair of cliffhangers: How would the hospital staff address a blackout? And would Lenox survive a harrowing attack? Luckily, the midseason premiere did what any good returning episode should do: answered only some — but not all! — of our lingering questions, delivering a masterclass in the art of the TV cliffhanger.

The Nov. 12 episode left several of our doctors in dire situations: Lenox had gone looking for Faye, the former patient who was being abused by her husband, Devin, and was pistol-whipped over the head by Devin before she could do anything to rescue the beaten woman lying at the bottom of a staircase.

Meanwhile, over at Gaffney, Drs. Kingston and Archer teamed up for a risky surgery on a terminally ill patient who was hoping to live long enough to meet his unborn child — and shared a romantic moment, mid-operation, just before the power went out.

Wednesday's midseason picks up with a slight time jump and a series of interrogations: Charles' brain is being picked by a therapist; Goodwin is asking Archer and Kingston to defend their blackout decisions; and Lenox is being questioned by a cop. We also learn that the power outage may have challenged Charles in an unexpected way; someone involved in Lenox's ordeal is now dead; and Kingston and Archer made a risky decision.

Almost immediately, we also learn something about the nature of these interrogations. After Kingston insists she's the one who decided to forge ahead with surgery in the dark, we get a flashback revealing that it's actually Archer who pushed for that call.

At this point, we've now discovered that we're dealing with a trio of unreliable narrators — or we're at least introduced to the possibility that what they say from here on out may not be the complete story.

This subtle revelation allows our burning questions to fester for a full hour — a rollercoaster ride of truth and deception. It's a perfect winter premiere that neither let up nor let us down.