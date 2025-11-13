Chicago Med Fall Finale: Will [Spoiler] Survive That Harrowing Attack? Grade It!

"Chicago Med" is scrubbing out for a while — leaving the fate of one of its own hanging in the balance.

The Season 11 fall finale brings back a patient we've seen before: Devin Carter (played by "How to Get Away With Murder" vet Jack Falahee). And he's just as nefarious as ever.

Last we saw the guy, he was leaving Gaffney with his battered wife, Faye. Though Lenox discovered she was being abused, Faye decided to go back home with her husband, rejecting any help or resources Lenox tried to offer.

This time around, Devin shows up to Gaffney alone. He tells Ripley he got into a scuffle at a recreational hockey game, where he hit his head on the glass and cut open his arm. Because they know his history, Ripley and Lenox aren't buying the story.

Worried about Faye's wellbeing, Lenox decides to take matters into her own hands and go to the woman's house to do an unofficial wellness check. When she arrives, she finds Faye laying at the bottom of the basement stairs, choking on her own blood. The woman doesn't appear to be on the brink of death, but she's badly injured and clearly shaken up.

Without cell service downstairs, Lenox is forced to leave the woman alone in the bottom level while she ventures back up to the first floor to call for help. On her way up, she hears a door slam and fears the worst: Has Devin returned home? Upon reaching the top floor, Lenox realizes it's just the wind; the back door is being flung open and shut by a storm plaguing the entire city.

Relieved, she turns around, ready to go make that call. That's when she sees him: Devin. He pistol whips Lenox and she collapses to the ground just as the episode comes to a close.