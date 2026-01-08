Chicago Fire Midseason Premiere Reveals A Shocking Betrayal — Plus, [Spoiler]'s Fate Remains In Limbo

Firehouse 51 knows how to respond to a burning blaze — but how will the team react to being stabbed in the back?

The "Chicago Fire" winter premiere picks up right where we left off: Severide, Van Meter, and a local principal are trapped in a burning apartment. Thanks to Severide's quick thinking, he strips the nearby bed, and uses the bed sheets to lower the school administrator down to safety. Severide and Van Meter follow, but when they reach the ground, Van Meter collapses. He inhaled a lot of smoke and his back is badly burned.

Captain is rushed to the hospital, where he is put on a ventilator, as Dr. Archer from "Chicago Med" delivers a difficult diagnosis: Van Meter is suffering significant lung damage. The next few hours will be critical, and he may not make it through the night. Later, the firefighter goes into respiratory failure and is placed in a medically induced coma.

Severide is more motivated than ever to find out who set the fire given his friend's deteriorating condition. He investigates more kids from the Facebook group, following one lousy lead after another. Finally, he lands on an unlikely suspect: Wyatt's father, the dad of the boy Severide saw at the scene. Severide confronts him in an emotional face-off leading to his removal from the investigation.

The episode ends with the arson still unsolved and Van Meter's fate up in the air.