The Pitt Renewed For Season 3 At HBO Max

The doctors of "The Pitt" should prepare themselves for another long shift: HBO Max has renewed the Emmy-winning medical drama for a third season. HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys announced the news Wednesday at the show's Season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles.

Noah Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the senior attending physician at a Pittsburgh hospital's emergency department. Each episode covers about one hour of the doctors' shift in real time, with the first season consisting of 15 episodes. Katherine LaNasa co-stars as charge nurse Dana Evans, with Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez leading the supporting cast.

Debuting in January 2025, "The Pitt" earned strong acclaim for its freshman season, winning Emmys for best drama series, best lead actor in a drama for Wyle, and best supporting actress in a drama for LaNasa. Season 2 premieres this Thursday, Jan. 8 at 9/8c on HBO Max; check out our preview here.

Happy to clock in for another shift with "The Pitt"? Give us your thoughts on the renewal news in a comment below.