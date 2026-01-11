Landman Recap: Tommy's World-Shattering News, [Spoiler]'s Violent Attack

It's absolute chaos in the house as Dale, Nate and Tommy work on the gulf rig — which is about to launch — and Angela and Ainsley prepare for cheer camp. Tommy escapes to the backyard for some solitude and finds T.L. placidly enjoying the morning.

They talk about the "physical therapy" Tommy arranged for his pop, who is appreciative. "Happy birthday, merry Christmas and any other holiday that warrants a gift," Tommy quips. T.L. seems... happy? Is this what happiness looks like on him? Hard to say, because we've rarely seen it, but I like it!

They talk a little more about T.L.'s new therapeutic regimen ("Son, there is very little Cheyenne could ask me to do that I wouldn't try"), then Tommy extinguishes his cigarette by tossing it into the pool (gross), and T.L. makes him fish it out — he's got aquatherapy later.

Elsewhere, Charlie is leaving his hourse to join the MTex folk at the Gulf site when he opens his front door and is surprised to find Rebecca standing there. She offers a mea culpa ("I made it personal. I had no business doing that") and says she doesn't want to break up with him, after all. "I'm not hearing an apology," he says, and she counters that she's not offering one: "This is a truce." But when he doesn't want that, either, she quickly spits out an "I'm sorry." She admits that she's lonely, but that she'd like her life to be different. He's definitely going to forgive her, but he makes her admit that she's "smitten," and pretty soon they're kissing.

Thing is, he's gotta live on the rig for the next six months. But neither of them look too worried about that as he teases her about dodging alligators to visit him and sending him "home videos" to help him wile away the long hours. "Before I come to visit, I'd like to discuss the mullet," she jokes, looking quite swoony as he climbs into the truck.