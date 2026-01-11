Landman's Paulina Chavez Takes Us Inside Shooting Ariana's Harrowing Episode 9: 'She's A Fighter'

TVLINE | Do you think that the idea had ever crossed her mind that she was not 100% safe at work? She has that line earlier in the season where she says she's safe behind the bar. Do you think her guard was usually up? Tell me anything you want to say about that.

I think she did think, "Oh yeah, I'm unsafe from, like, men being men and making gross comments, not safe from an ass grab here and there." But I don't think you ever expect the violence. I imagined she always takes her calls out in the alley, cause nobody's there. It's very secluded. Nobody knows to go back there unless you work there. And so, I don't think she ever expected it.

But it's like you see in the episode: She's a fighter. She is a fighter, and she would have fought until the very end. She wouldn't have stopped fighting. Girl was hit by a rock over her head! [Laughs] That would have knocked me out, personally. Being tackled would have winded me. I don't even know. But it's that fight-or-flight. You're just like, "I'm not gonna stop fighting."

TVLINE | Was Johnny just lucky in finding her out there that night? Has he been looking for her? Did you have any conversations with Taylor Sheridan or the writers about that?

When I did have the conversation with Taylor, I don't even think we discussed [that]. It's a pride thing, when a man's pride is wounded very publicly. It's not something that you expect. Like, who's gonna take the time go and find someone, right? ... And that's the thing: When someone is intoxicated, you don't know what they're capable of. You don't know what they're gonna do.

TVLINE | The viewers saw Cooper get into a pretty rough fight in Season 1, but Ariana did not. I'm wondering how her seeing him pummel that guy, and having to beg him to stop, what does that open up in her or make her think about?

Initially, she's still trying to get herself together at that moment. And then she's witnessing. I remember on set, they just told me to keep yelling at Cooper to stop. And it is the fear of, "I'm so thankful that you're here, and thank you, I would kill him too, or try to, if I had the strength. I would have killed him." And to have somebody stand up for you that way is like "Thank you, but also, I can't lose you in this whole f—ked up situation." She's still very much level-headed and thinks everything through.

TVLINE | I do like that she gets a kick in, though.

He deserved it! [Laughs] But, oh my God, I remember our very last take that we did, I actually did kick Mike. And it was just like, "Oh, gotta keep going, but also, I'm so sorry!"