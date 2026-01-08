Kate Winslet Says There's A 'Strong Likelihood' That A Season 2 Of Mare Of Easttown Will Film Next Year

Kate Winslet better start practicing that Delco accent again.

Five years after she starred as small-town detective Mare Sheehan in HBO's "Mare of Easttown," Winslet now says there's "a strong possibility" that she'll film a Season 2 of "Mare" next year. (HBO had no comment when reached by TVLine.)

"Mare" was originally conceived as a one-off limited series — "it was done and dusted, finished," Winslet says — but the idea of a second season came up again a few months ago: "There were proper conversations around a timeframe when it could be possible. And so I think we probably will do it, and that's the first time I've felt that."

Winslet stressed that filming of Season 2 "wouldn't actually be this year," but "there's a strong likelihood it would film sometime in 2027." Previously, Winslet told Deadline that she would only revisit "Mare" if "the story was too bloody good to resist, because it took a lot out of all of us filming 'Mare'... We'll only do it again if the story's compelling enough."

"Mare of Easttown" debuted on HBO in 2021 with a seven-episode season, with Winslet's Mare Sheehan investigating the murder of a local teen mom. It earned 16 Emmy nominations, with acting wins for Winslet and her co-stars Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters, but it was always billed as a limited series, competing as one at the Emmys that year. (HBO has yet to formally renew "Mare" for a second season.)

"Mare" creator Brad Ingelsby went on to create another HBO crime drama, "Task," which premiered last fall with Mark Ruffalo in the leading role and earned a Season 2 renewal in November.

