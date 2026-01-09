Grey's Anatomy Reveals The Fates Of Jo And Her Babies In Harrowing Midseason Premiere — Grade It!

* Simone's no-sex pact was officially broken in the midseason premiere, and not by Jules! After avoiding Wes for the entire hour — including getting off the elevator on the wrong floor just to put some space between them — Simone eventually gave into her urges, pulling him into an empty hospital room for a classic "Grey's Anatomy" hookup.

* Speaking of the pact, Jules was emboldened by a case-of-the-week involving a man who died in a plane crash while skywriting a proposal to his girlfriend. The woman said no one understood their relationship, but that didn't matter, because she loved him regardless. This led Jules to take Winston up on his offer for a drink at Joe's, only to discover him laughing it up with another woman upon her arrival. Is this a case of "you snooze, you lose"? Or is this yet another misunderstanding just waiting to be cleared up?

* After a hot night with Mohanty, Kwan got some bad advice from Simone, who insisted that they're in a real relationship. But when Mohanty received a bouquet of flowers from Kwan, she made it clear that they're not dating; in fact, she figured Kwan would have known better. Despite the awkward exchange, Mohanty still invited Kwan over for Round 2, so it's possible she'll come around to the idea of a real relationship... someday.

* Teddy and Owen also had a few nice moments this week. First, she gave him a heads-up that a magazine wants her and Nora to do a joint interview, just in the interest of being transparent. After speaking with Nora, Teddy asked Owen why he didn't tell her that they broke up, and he explained that he didn't want to fall back into old patterns. This is a sign of growth, right? We should be... happy about this? Honestly, it's hard to tell at this point.

