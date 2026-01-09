Grey's Anatomy Reveals The Fates Of Jo And Her Babies In Harrowing Midseason Premiere — Grade It!
Three lives hung in the balance on Thursday's midseason premiere of "Grey's Anatomy," with Jo and her newborn twins all fighting for their lives. (Hey, it's not an episode of "Grey's" if someone isn't on death's door, now is it?)
Link spent the hour playing the role of worried father and husband, first at the prospect of Jo potentially needing a heart transplant, then again when one of the babies was sedated while the doctors treated her apparent aortic defect. It was a lot of emotional weight for him to carry, so we can't say we were surprised to see him lash out at those closest to him, including Teddy.
Despite his lack of faith, Link found himself praying for all three of his girls in the hospital chapel, where Richard — who's also facing an uncertain future after being diagnosed with prostate cancer — offered him a bit of sage advice: faith helps him find peace during times of doubt, and Link should have faith in the good people surrounding him and Jo.
In the end, it was good news all around: Not only did the troubled baby successfully urinate, a sign that the treatment is working, but the episode concluded with an emotional Link watching as Jo finally opened her eyes. And that's something we can all be grateful for.
Are sparks flying between Lucas and Katie?
Bailey's friend Katie began her clinical trial this week, but when Lucas discovered that her medication was expired, Bailey enlisted him to drive her to a nearby hospital for proper treatment. Their car broke down on the way, giving them some time to chat, at which point Katie talked about how painful it's been for her friends to abandon her, thinking they're giving her space. "You may be a doctor, but there is a lot you do not know," she told him.
Lucas' education began with the lesson that rom-coms are the best way to pass the time during chemo, leading to a joint viewing of "Sleepless in Seattle." On the drive back to Grey Sloan Memorial, Katie mentioned that it's been a long time she's been to the water, so Lucas suggested a quick trip to look at some houseboats.
We'd settle for a heartwarming friendship between these two, but are we crazy for thinking that a far deeper emotional connection is forming?
In other relationship news...
* Simone's no-sex pact was officially broken in the midseason premiere, and not by Jules! After avoiding Wes for the entire hour — including getting off the elevator on the wrong floor just to put some space between them — Simone eventually gave into her urges, pulling him into an empty hospital room for a classic "Grey's Anatomy" hookup.
* Speaking of the pact, Jules was emboldened by a case-of-the-week involving a man who died in a plane crash while skywriting a proposal to his girlfriend. The woman said no one understood their relationship, but that didn't matter, because she loved him regardless. This led Jules to take Winston up on his offer for a drink at Joe's, only to discover him laughing it up with another woman upon her arrival. Is this a case of "you snooze, you lose"? Or is this yet another misunderstanding just waiting to be cleared up?
* After a hot night with Mohanty, Kwan got some bad advice from Simone, who insisted that they're in a real relationship. But when Mohanty received a bouquet of flowers from Kwan, she made it clear that they're not dating; in fact, she figured Kwan would have known better. Despite the awkward exchange, Mohanty still invited Kwan over for Round 2, so it's possible she'll come around to the idea of a real relationship... someday.
* Teddy and Owen also had a few nice moments this week. First, she gave him a heads-up that a magazine wants her and Nora to do a joint interview, just in the interest of being transparent. After speaking with Nora, Teddy asked Owen why he didn't tell her that they broke up, and he explained that he didn't want to fall back into old patterns. This is a sign of growth, right? We should be... happy about this? Honestly, it's hard to tell at this point.
"Grey's" fans, how are you holding up after that midseason premiere? Besides being relieved about Jo and her babies, are you excited about this week's various romantic developments? Grade the episode in our poll below, then drop a comment with your full review.