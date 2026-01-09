Black Mirror Renewed For Season 8 At Netflix

That wary feeling you're getting toward any and all technology? It's going to stick around, now that Netflix has renewed "Black Mirror" for an eighth season.

Series creator Charlie Brooker broke the renewal news in an interview with Netflix's Tudum on Friday.

"I can confirm that 'Black Mirror' will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it," Brooker said. "So, that's exciting. That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away."

The Season 8 pickup comes nine months after Season 7 released in April 2025. Those six installments are currently up for three Golden Globes, with nods for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television, Best Actress in a Limited Series (Rashida Jones), and Best Actor in a Limited Series (Paul Giamatti); the winners will be revealed on Sunday, January 11, at 8/7c on CBS.

First premiering on Netflix in 2016 (after initially airing on the U.K.'s Channel 4), "Black Mirror" is an anthology-style sci-fi drama, with each episode telling a self-contained story that often involves the dangers of pervasive technology. Throughout its run thus far, the series has become increasingly star-studded, with other Season 7 cast members including Tracee Ellis Ross and Issa Rae.

There's currently no timetable for "Black Mirror" Season 8's premiere. Are you glad to hear the show is coming back for more? Tell us below!