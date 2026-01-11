14 TV Show Retcons That Didn't Make Any Sense

Have you ever watched a show that introduced a storyline so infuriating that you almost threw the remote at the TV? For dedicated TV watchers, it's likely happened at least once. The best television shows inspire emotional investment that grows over time. So, when a favorite TV show pulls a twist that seems antithetical to its narrative or characters, we feel betrayed.

Today, we're diving into one of the most perplexing deadly sins of TV writing — the retcon. A portmanteau for "retroactive continuity," a retcon changes an aspect of a story in a way that recontextualizes, ignores, or contradicts its established continuity.

Sometimes retcons can be useful plot devices, like when Dawn (Michelle Trachtenberg) randomly appears in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in service of a season-long storyline arc. Other times, these retcons seem totally random or unnecessary. Here are 14 examples of TV retcons that don't make any sense.