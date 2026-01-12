Every Stark In Game Of Thrones, Ranked
"Game of Thrones" ended seven years ago, yet still dominates pop culture discourse. Not only has the success of HBO's spin-off series "House of the Dragon" contributed to the drama's further relevance, but another another new installment of the HBO saga is on the horizon: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will premiere on Sunday, January 18.
However, if there's one thing absent from all of these "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, it's an abundance of the original series' central family: the Starks. Hailing from the northern fortress of Winterfell, the Starks are among the first POV characters introduced in Martin's "A Song of Ice & Fire" novels: a seemingly happy, honorable family thrust into the conflicts of Westeros after their patriarch, Eddard "Ned" Stark, is wrongly convicted for treason.
Of all the ways Martin contributed to the "Game of Thrones" scripts, letting the show center on this incredibly root-worthy Westerosi house was likely one of the smartest choices in adapting the series from page to screen. Though we may never see another spin-off story so focused on the Starks again, here's our ranking of the best Starks in "Game of Thrones," based purely on their appearance in the TV show that dominated the 2010s.
12. Rickon Stark
What is there to say about poor Rickon Stark? Honestly, not much. As the youngest Stark, his role in the series is insignificant throughout the first three seasons. He spends most of his time with Bran in Winterfell after his older brother is paralyzed from "falling" (aka being pushed by Jaime Lannister) out of a tower window.
Later, Rickon accompanies Bran, Hodor, and the Wildling Osha in their escape from Winterfell after Theon Greyjoy's siege of power. By the end of Season 3, Osha is tasked with shepherding Rickon to safe lodgings while Bran ventures beyond The Wall. He's then completely absent in Seasons 4 and 5... only to return for a pivotal episode in Season 6.
By the climactic episode "Battle of the Bastards," Rickon has been taken as a hostage by Ramsay Bolton, then-Lord of Winterfell, as bait for Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, and Osha is slain. As predictable as it is, Ramsay's plot works, luring Jon into battle by letting Rickon run to him, only to strike the boy with a well-aimed arrow through the chest. Though Rickon is avenged by Jon and Sansa's victory over the Boltons, his death is the last time (and arguably, the first time) he's ever relevant in the TV show.
11. Theon Greyjoy
We know what you're thinking: "What is Theon Greyjoy doing on this list when he's not a member of the Stark family?" Even though there's nary a drop of Stark blood in Theon's body, it felt wrong to exclude him, given the fact that he grew up alongside the Stark children. By the time the events of "Game of Thrones" kick off, Theon has been a ward of the Starks in Winterfell since the quelling of his father Balon's revolt against the Iron Throne. Theon basically grew up as a brother to Robb, Bran, Rickon, and Jon, but once the War of the Five Kings begins, Theon's allegiances are tested by his family.
Theon ends up reclaiming Winterfell for the Greyjoys, morphing from an ally of the Starks' to their enemy as he fakes the deaths of Bran and Rickon, then is swiftly disposed of by the Boltons. He spends the next few seasons as "Reek," the prisoner of the demented Ramsay Bolton, who tortures and castrates him while the Boltons set up shop in Winterfell.
Things get better after Theon escapes captivity with Sansa, and, with his sister Yara, allies himself with Daenerys Targaryen. Reuniting with Jon Snow at Dragonstone, Theon apologizes for his treason against the Starks, only for Jon to remind him that he doesn't have to choose between being a Stark and a Greyjoy. Theon's death in Season 8, which happens as he protects Bran from the Night King, isn't just karmic justice but the end of an unlikely redemption arc.
10. Bran Stark
"Who has a better story than Bran the Broken?" Tyrion Lannister famously asked. "Pretty much every other character in 'Game of Thrones,'" we answer. Even though Tyrion argues that Bran's journey from crippled boy to omniscient sage makes him worthy of being king of Westeros, the reaction to the "Game of Thrones" series finale left us with more questions than answers about the young Stark.
For the majority of "Game of Thrones," Bran Stark's story is a side quest detracting from far more interesting plot lines. He goes on a spiritual quest to meet the powerful Three-Eyed Raven beyond the Wall, inheriting his duty of seeing all of Westeros' history. From Season 6 onward, Bran's more of a plot device than an actual character; his greatest power is delivering exposition and backstory that characters otherwise would not know.
Making Bran the king at the end of the story doesn't just feel unearned, but it ostensibly ruins his character even further, given that he so casually accepts the title. Worst of all? Bran was so expendable prior to Season 6 that he's absent from Season 5 of the series altogether.
9. Benjen Stark
Benjen Stark's disappearance is one of the great mysteries of the early seasons of "Game of Thrones." He's Ned Stark's only living sibling after Robert's Rebellion, but he abandoned his life of nobility to serve in the Night's Watch on the Wall, an act that makes him Jon Snow's idol.
Although Benjen tries to dissuade Jon from joining the Watch, the younger man does so anyway, believing that his uncle will be a strong mentor figure. However, when Benjen's horse returns riderless from a trip beyond The Wall, Lord Commander Jeor Mormont leads a full expedition, bringing Jon Snow along with him.
Though Jon never does find Benjen, the character makes a surprise return in Season 6, when he's Bran Stark's icy savior after the death of the Three-Eyed Raven. As Benjen explains, he was killed by a White Walker during his expedition beyond The Wall, only to be discovered and saved by the Children of the Forest. After escorting Bran and Meera to the weirwood tree near The Wall, he leaves them, only to once again return to rescue Jon Snow in Season 7 and die fighting off an army of wights as his nephew gets away.
8. Talisa Stark
A Stark by marriage is still a Stark in our eyes, and there are few who so immediately embodied the family's values like Talisa Maegyr, a nurse during the War of the Five Kings. Though she's essentially an adaptation of the book character Jeyne Westerling, the girl with whom Robb falls in love and marries despite his covenant with Lord Walder Frey, Talisa herself is an invention of the TV show — and a welcome one, thanks to Oona Chaplin's charismatic performance.
Notably, Talisa catches the viewer's, and Robb's, attention in Season 2 for how outspoken she is about being against Robb's reckless war-mongering. The two later form a bond as Robb encourages her to join him on a visit to the Crag, a fortress taken over by the Starks; they later later have sex and elope. Throughout the third season, while Talisa's presence creates problems between Robb and his mother Catelyn, she's a positive influence over the to-be king, teaching him to be kinder and more compassionate in spite of war's brutalities.
In the end, however, Robb's marriage with Talisa proves to be a mistake, as it directly results in Robb's army being slaughtered by surprise at the Red Wedding. Though Robb and Talisa naively assume Lord Frey will forgive their transgression, the bitter old man ends up betraying them, resulting in the tragic deaths of both Talisa and her unborn child.
7. Lyanna Stark
Though she only appears briefly via flashbacks in "Game of Thrones," Lyanna Stark is probably one of the most integral characters in the entire story. The sister of Ned Stark and the betrothed of Robert Baratheon, Lyanna was supposedly kidnapped by Prince Rhaegar Targaryen, kicking off Robert's Rebellion against the Mad King. By the time Ned finds her in the Tower of Joy at the end of the war, she's dying, resulting in Robert being forced instead to marry Cersei of House Lannister after he takes the Iron Throne.
But this backstory isn't just the fuel that flames Robert's rage against the Targaryens. As revealed in Seasons 6 and 7 of "Game of Thrones" (and as had been theorized by fans ever since the first book released in 1996), Rhaegar didn't kidnap Lyanna; they were in love and eloped. When Ned finds her in the Tower of Joy, her death has been caused by childbirth, using her final moments to entrust her brother with the care of her and Rhaegar's son, Aegon, whom Ned raises as his own supposed bastard, Jon Snow.
Although Jon Snow's being Aegon Targaryen isn't as important as it should be in the HBO series, the context it provides to the entire narrative is changed with the slight altering of history, knowing Lyanna's true relationship with Rhaegar. Maybe it wasn't the wisest to run off together and start a whole war over it, but as Jaime Lannister once said, "The things we do for love."
6. Catelyn Stark
A POV character for the first three "A Song of Ice & Fire" books, Catelyn Stark also plays a major role in the TV series. She's introduced as the loyal wife of Ned Stark, though her bitterness towards his "bastard" Jon Snow and suspicion of the Lannisters' involvement in Bran's paralysis puts her in the midst of Robb's war against the Iron Throne. Their relationship becomes fraught after Robb marries Talisa, while Catelyn frees an imprisoned Jaime Lannister in exchange for her daughters' safety.
Sadly, all this conflict and drama is for naught when Robb's army falls victim to the Red Wedding. Catelyn herself shows incredible strength by threatening to slay Walder Frey's wife if he doesn't let Robb go, even though she's already been hit by an arrow. Of course, Robb ends up killed in front of her, by Roose Bolton, a man she trusted. Catelyn's own death, one of the show's most devastating moments, follows shortly after.
As far as "Game of Thrones" goes, that's the end of Catelyn Stark's story. She remains relevant in the hearts of many of characters, especially Petyr Baelish (aka Littlefinger), whose unrequited love for her motivates his protection of (and creepy obsession with) her daughter, Sansa. However, it was a missed opportunity for "Game of Thrones" to not cover the Catelyn's resurrection as the vengeful mute Lady Stoneheart, as happens in the books.
5. Robb Stark
In hindsight, it's hard to imagine Robb Stark's story going any way other than the tragic way it did. As Ned Stark's oldest son, Robb shows the most potential to fill his father's shoes, but is quickly thrust into a position of power after Ned is imprisoned and later executed by the Lannisters. Robb then quickly adapts to become a deft warrior on the battlefield, even if his role in the War of the Five Kings largely takes place off-screen.
As for his on-screen adventures, Robb's romance with Talisa and relationship with his mother, Catelyn, make up the majority of his character arc. Whereas Ned was killed as a result of his unfailing honor, Robb's undoing is his failure to live up to his father's expectations. His betrayal of Lord Walder Frey makes the Red Wedding a predictable outcome, all things considered, even if it does catch audience members off-guard.
Nonetheless, though his role in the series is relatively minor — he's dispatched by the end of the third season — Richard Madden's charming portrayal of him was enough to make non-book readers believe he had a long, prosperous future as King of the North ahead of him. Besides, his love story with Talisa, though it has a sad ending, makes for one of the more adorable relationship pairings in the early seasons of "Game of Thrones."
4. Arya Stark
The Starks who have earned a spot this high on the list have their dominating relevance throughout the series to thank. Arya Stark, particularly in the early seasons, is a "Game of Thrones" highlight. The youngest daughter of Ned Stark, she's more tomboyish than her sister, Sansa, which is encouraged by her father's letting her take fencing lessons in King's Landing. However, Arya's life takes a turn for the worse after Ned's imprisonment and death.
After she is sent as a prisoner to Harrenhal, the show deviates from the books by making Arya the cup-bearer of Tywin Lannister, who's simultaneously fighting a war against her older brother. Arya's development from a bratty pre-teen to a calculated runaway is one of the more fascinating sub-plots of "Game of Thrones," especially when she becomes the traveling companion of The Hound and nearly reunites with her family... right before they're slaughtered at the Red Wedding.
However, Arya's eventual journey to Braavos and joining the Faceless Men marks a significant low point in the character's story. She emerges from the experience a nigh-invincible assassin with the convenient plot power of changing her face, a skill she doesn't even use in Seasons 7 or 8. She's also, strangely, the character given the final kill against the Night King, which is just the perfect display of how random and contrived "Game of Thrones" got in its second half.
3. Jon Snow
Jon Snow started "Game of Thrones" as the underdog of all underdogs. The supposed bastard son of Ned Stark, his inability to claim any inheritance from his family motivates him to join the Night's Watch. However, his allegiances are tested during an expedition beyond The Wall, where he falls for a feisty Wildling, Ygritte. Despite their love for one another, Jon chooses the Night's Watch over her, a decision resulting in his witnessing her die during a battle at The Wall in Season 4.
Nevertheless, Jon's natural leadership during the battle doesn't go unnoticed; soon after, he's elected Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. Still, his affection for the Wildlings makes him a divisive leader, resulting in his death by mutiny, one of the most shocking plot twists in the entire show. He's brought back to life via the magic of Melisandre. He then abandons his Night's Watch duties to accompany Sansa in reclaiming their home, Winterfell, from the Boltons. Later, he is named King of the North.
Little does Jon know, his claim as king is more legitimate than he believes, given the truth of his parentage. Unfortunately, what keeps Jon from placing higher on this list is the fact he spends the last two seasons of "Game of Thrones" as a devoted servant to Daenerys Targaryen who claims he doesn't want to be king. He ends the show banished to the Night's Watch after assassinating the mad queen, a more ironic fate than he deserved.
2. Sansa Stark
While most of the characters in "Game of Thrones" have admittedly lame endings, Sansa Stark is one of the few whose story culmination feels not only deserved, but earned. The oldest Stark daughter began the series as a girl whose dreams of fairy tales and becoming a princess quickly are destroyed after Joffrey has her father executed in front of her. She spends the next few seasons a prisoner of the Lannisters, even after Joffrey decides to forego their betrothal to wed Margaery Tyrell instead.
She only escapes King's Landing in the chaos following Joffrey's assassination, rescued by none other than her mom's former admirer, Littlefinger. Under his tutelage, Sansa slowly grows into a rather cunning and decisive player in the so-called game of thrones, even though she's briefly thrown into the abusive clutches of Ramsay Bolton in Season 5. By the time she links up with Jon Snow in Season 6 and helps win a decisive victory to reclaim her home, Sansa's fully embraced her potential as a leader.
Even in Seasons 7 and 8, she's one of the more sensible characters in the show. Her distrust of Daenerys Targaryen is pretty spot-on, knowing how things end, and her move of declaring the North an independent nation from Westeros in the finale is inspired. Sansa's final scene in "Game of Thrones" sees her declared Queen of the North, a fitting title for somebody who's learned the hard way how to navigate cruel, feudal politics.
1. Ned Stark
"Game of Thrones" got a lot of credit for killing off its main character at the end of the first season, but here's a hot take: Even in everything that follows his death, Ned Stark is still the main character. Though his on-screen tenure is short, Ned's influence permeates the events of "Game of Thrones" for pretty much the series' entire run. It's his honorable discovery of Joffrey's true parentage that makes him an enemy of the Iron Throne after Robert dies, resulting in the execution heard 'round Westeros.
Though Ned never really shows his face again until Season 6, where he's shown in flashback, few characters in the series remain as relevant even after their deaths as he does. Not only is his execution the powder keg that starts the War of the Five Kings, but even Ned's greatest enemies hold respect for him and his values. The only slight against his honor is Jon Snow, who in actuality is the very proof of his honor by keeping his promise to Lyanna to protect their child from Robert's anti-Targaryen wrath.
In fact, the reason why many Starks are suited to rule Westeros at the end of "Game of Thrones" is because of Ned's influence. Even so, the fact he dies after forsaking his own honor to proclaim Joffrey the rightful king is just the tragic icing on the cake of a great character.