Every Stark In Game Of Thrones, Ranked

"Game of Thrones" ended seven years ago, yet still dominates pop culture discourse. Not only has the success of HBO's spin-off series "House of the Dragon" contributed to the drama's further relevance, but another another new installment of the HBO saga is on the horizon: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" will premiere on Sunday, January 18.

However, if there's one thing absent from all of these "Game of Thrones" spin-offs, it's an abundance of the original series' central family: the Starks. Hailing from the northern fortress of Winterfell, the Starks are among the first POV characters introduced in Martin's "A Song of Ice & Fire" novels: a seemingly happy, honorable family thrust into the conflicts of Westeros after their patriarch, Eddard "Ned" Stark, is wrongly convicted for treason.

Of all the ways Martin contributed to the "Game of Thrones" scripts, letting the show center on this incredibly root-worthy Westerosi house was likely one of the smartest choices in adapting the series from page to screen. Though we may never see another spin-off story so focused on the Starks again, here's our ranking of the best Starks in "Game of Thrones," based purely on their appearance in the TV show that dominated the 2010s.