Sherlock's Best Episode, According To IMDb Users
BBC's "Sherlock" is widely considered one of the most novel screen adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous detective. Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat of "Doctor Who" fame, the series featured Benedict Cumberbatch in the eponymous role opposite Martin Freeman as his partner Dr. John Watson. With four series comprising 12 episodes total and a standalone special titled "The Abominable Bride," only one installment stands out to fans as the best of them all: "The Reichenbach Fall."
Penned by Stephen Thompson and directed by Toby Haynes, the Series 2 finale is directly inspired by Doyle's climactic short story "The Final Problem," which first introduced Holmes' nemesis Professor Moriarty. In the BBC version, however, Andrew Scott plays a younger James "Jim" Moriarty, who seeks to damage Sherlock's public reputation by framing him for his own crimes, all leading to a powerful final moment. It's a masterful modern spin that fits perfectly into the BBC series' framework.
On IMDb, fans hail "The Reichenbach Fall" as the best of the series, and few can argue. Bolstered by powerful performances, particularly from Cumberbatch and Scott during the nailbiter of a climax, the episode holds an impressive 9.6/10 score on the online platform based on over 43,000 user reviews.
Sherlock hit its narrative peak halfway through
When it originally aired, "The Reichenbach Fall" served as a refreshing, contemporary reimagining of "The Final Problem." It effectively showcased Moriarty's schemes within a modern context, while further informing the professional and personal stakes for this take on Sherlock Holmes. To this day, many consider it the show's peak.
The crowning jewel of "The Reichenbach Fall" is ultimately found in the climactic confrontation between Sherlock and Moriarty. After Moriarty's plan completed, Sherlock is put in a most impossible predicament to save his friends, forcing him to take the fall himself. The episode's cliffhanger — one of the the best television cliffhangers of all time — left viewers in an emotional tailspin, reckoning with the dramatic weight for over two years to see how the titular detective's survival would be resolved.
Of course, "Sherlock" would return for two more batches of episodes, along with the Emmy-winning standalone special, before concluding in 2017. Although fans continue to clamor for a potential "Sherlock" reunion, Benedict Cumberbatch poured some cold water on that possibility back in 2025. Given his busy schedule, a return is unlikely anytime soon.