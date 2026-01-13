This Chilling Sci-Fi Kids' Show Feels Ripe For A Remake After Stranger Things

With "Stranger Things" finally over following its emotional series finale, there is now room for another YA sci-fi show set in small-town Indiana to make a comeback. Is it time to revisit "Eerie, Indiana," the '90s one-season wonder that explored the state's otherworldly potential long before the Duffer Brothers' Netflix hit came along?

Created by José Rivera and Karl Schaefer, "Eerie, Indiana" tells the story of two kids, Marshall Teller (Omri Katz) and Simon Holmes (Justin Shenkarow), as they investigate the many strange happenings in the eponymous town. Their discoveries range from Bigfoot raiding through garbage to kids being immortalized in tupperware, so nothing was off-limits.

NBC pulled the plug on "Eerie, Indiana" in 1993 after 19 episodes, but the series has since become a cult classic with proven franchise ambitions (a short-lived spin-off, "Eerie, Indiana: The Other Dimension" was released in 1998). Judging by the record-breaking ratings of each "Stranger Things" season, audiences clearly still have an appetite for seeing kids in supernatural peril, so this is arguably the best time to revive Rivera and Schaefer's series — but will it ever happen?