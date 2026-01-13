5 Must-Watch Netflix Miniseries You Can Binge In One Day

We're far enough away from the phenomenon that was "The Queen's Gambit" when it first came out that it's now reasonable to assume that plenty still haven't seen the show. Back then, that was unthinkable. Like "Tiger King," the fictional series about a chess phenom (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) with a complicated past and relationship with drugs became a pandemic-era sensation, capturing the zeitgeist for a time and reaching the highest heights of Netflix success. Unlike "Tiger King," the series still holds up incredibly well, making it a great choice for anyone who missed it at the time.

This is the series that made Taylor-Joy a true star, and for good reason. She's captivating in the lead role of Beth Harmon, a woman raised in an orphanage as a child only to become a rockstar in the chess world, complete with past trauma and a pattern of heavy drug use. It may not be the most grounded series on the streamer, but who asked for that?

The show is peak drama, using the forum of the professional chess world, "The Queen's Gambit" tells a compelling tale of loss, growth, self-love (and loathing), and finding community. Taylor-Joy may lead the way, but she's supported by a phenomenal cast that includes Moses Ingram, Marcin Dorociński, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. With only seven episodes, this is an easy miniseries to blow through, with clever writing that pulls you naturally from one hour to the next.