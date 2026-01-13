5 Must-Watch Netflix Miniseries You Can Binge In One Day
There's a compelling quality of independence to the TV miniseries. In an era of rampant cancellations and two-year production cycles, the idea of a complete, self-contained story in just a handful of episodes is a strong one. There's no need to wonder if the series will be renewed, and no danger of an unresolved cliffhanger if it isn't. Netflix has become notorious over the years for its swift cancellations of promising but slow-starting shows, but also for high-caliber limited series.
From viral documentary hits like "Tiger King" and "Waco: American Apocalypse" to the horror oeuvre of Mike Flanagan, Netflix has hosted some stellar short-form series over the years. Hitting nearly every genre, the streaming giant has enough binge-worthy material for all of us. Today, we're focusing just on the scripted ones, so all those wonderful documentary series will have to wait for another list. So, without further ado, here are five great Netflix limited series for your next lazy Sunday.
The Queen's Gambit
We're far enough away from the phenomenon that was "The Queen's Gambit" when it first came out that it's now reasonable to assume that plenty still haven't seen the show. Back then, that was unthinkable. Like "Tiger King," the fictional series about a chess phenom (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) with a complicated past and relationship with drugs became a pandemic-era sensation, capturing the zeitgeist for a time and reaching the highest heights of Netflix success. Unlike "Tiger King," the series still holds up incredibly well, making it a great choice for anyone who missed it at the time.
This is the series that made Taylor-Joy a true star, and for good reason. She's captivating in the lead role of Beth Harmon, a woman raised in an orphanage as a child only to become a rockstar in the chess world, complete with past trauma and a pattern of heavy drug use. It may not be the most grounded series on the streamer, but who asked for that?
The show is peak drama, using the forum of the professional chess world, "The Queen's Gambit" tells a compelling tale of loss, growth, self-love (and loathing), and finding community. Taylor-Joy may lead the way, but she's supported by a phenomenal cast that includes Moses Ingram, Marcin Dorociński, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster. With only seven episodes, this is an easy miniseries to blow through, with clever writing that pulls you naturally from one hour to the next.
Midnight Mass
It's hard to pick just one of Mike Flanagan's horror miniseries to place on this list. For many, "The Haunting of Hill House" will always be the favorite, while others may gravitate more toward his Edgar Allan Poe adaptation, "The Fall of the House of Usher." But while everyone has their own personal favorites, it's hard to argue that "Midnight Mass" isn't one of the best horror shows of all time.
While most of Flanagan's Netflix work is adaptive, "Midnight Mass" is wholly original — a new horror romp about a small island town devastated by ecological disaster and a dwindling population. When a young new Catholic priest (Hamish Linklater, who is simply masterful on screen) arrives to fill in for the ailing Monsignor, he brings a dark energy with him that he believes may be able to save the town. However, the full ramifications of this power quickly spiral out of his control.
At its core, "Midnight Mass" is about the tension between community and faith, namely the ways in which people care for or turn on each other in times of turmoil — and the practices that keep us ignorant of the warning signs. A little heavy on the monologues, it's nonetheless a brilliantly written show with a spectacular ensemble. Even if you're less of a horror fan, you may love how "Midnight Mass" focuses more on the emotional and spiritual aspects than jump scares and body horror.
Ripley
Although it only came out in 2024, "Ripley" remains one of Netflix's most criminally underappreciated (and stylish) shows. Based on Patricia Highsmith's "The Talented Mr. Ripley," the eight-episode miniseries follows the same core beats as other adaptations. Yet, by virtue of its significantly greater length, some key changes, and a completely different stylistic approach, the Netflix drama takes on a new personality all its own, and it's incredible.
Andrew Scott turns in what's arguably the greatest performance of his career. Here he plays Tom Ripley, a small-time schemer who gets caught up in the whirlwind extravagance of American expats Dickey Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn) and Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) when he's sent to Italy by the former's father to bring him home. From there, the story gets increasingly twisted and claustrophobic, accented brilliantly by the show's black-and-white noir aesthetic.
Series creator Steven Zaillian may not be a household name, but you're likely familiar with the Oscar-winner, whose filmography includes "Moneyball," "Gangs of New York," and "Schindler's List." Still, "Ripley" may be his crowning achievement. This miniseries is on the longer side, so you'll need to set aside a proper day to blow through it in one go. Of course, if the sky-high tension makes that method too strenuous, you could easily stretch out over a couple of days instead.
Sirens
Short and sweet, "Sirens" packs a ton of drama, intrigue, and powerful performances into just five episodes. This miniseries follows Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) as she tracks down her sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), to bring her home to help care for their dementia-ridden father. Along the way, she learns that Simone has been swallowed into a cult-like world after taking a job as the personal assistant to billionaire Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore).
As Devon looks deeper into the twisted world of wealth and loyalty, tensions rise, forcing her to question the person that her sister has become. "Sirens" has all the qualities you look for in a catchy, stylish series, with a solid cast that includes Kevin Bacon, Felix Solis, Bill Camp, and Glenn Howerton, and a short runtime makes it easy to manage in a single day. By the time you get to that revelatory "Sirens" finale, your whole perspective on things will be turned upside down.
Though the aesthetics and format scream breezy beach thriller, there's also a good amount of substance beneath the surface. It's certainly a heartier watch than some of the other thriller miniseries out there, despite being shorter than many on this list. If you missed "Sirens" in 2025, now is the perfect time to go back.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Our last entry is a little different — the highly-stylized, animated sci-fi miniseries "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners." Taking place in the same world as the popular "Cyberpunk 2077" video game, this 10-part anime epic follows a completely independent narrative that doesn't require any previous experience with the franchise.
Set in the future dystopian metropolis of Night City, "Edgerunners" tells the story of David Martinez (voiced by KENN in the Japanese dub and Zach Aguilar in the English), a young man who gets thrown into the crime-filled life of the cyberpunk after a series of personal tragedies. After finding a capable crew willing to take him (and his experimental new cybernetic implant), David is pulled deeper into the world of corporate conspiracies and cyberpsychosis. Still, he fights to prove himself uniquely capable of rising above his body's biological limits.
This show has everything you could ask for, from romance and tragedy to high-octane action and absolutely stunning animation by the acclaimed Studio Trigger. Anchored by a phenomenal soundtrack, "Edgerunners" brings its cyber dystopia to life in vivid colors and brutal set pieces, but it never loses sight of its emotional core. With a standalone successor series officially on the way, there's never been a better time to dive into the seedy world of Night City.