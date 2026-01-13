The Show That Changed Julia Roberts' Mind About What Television Can Be

It seems Julia Roberts can't resist the allure of the Shelby gang. While speaking to The Times, the "Homecoming" star revealed that "Peaky Blinders" changed her view on television. So what sold her on the British crime drama?

Roberts shared that she doesn't watch a lot of television because there aren't many shows she can watch with her kids, feeling that the kind of programming from her day targeted at families like "Family Ties" and "The Cosby Show," were largely absent from the modern television landscape. But even if gangster shows like "Peaky Blinders" aren't exactly family-friendly, Roberts was nevertheless dazzled by the series.

"I was, like, 'Are you kidding me?' It was so masterful — the costumes, the performances, the locations. I was so blown away that this was a television show," she stated. "Not being an avid viewer, that was a huge turning point in my feelings about television and what it can do." That said, she isn't the only A-lister to show support for the period crime drama.