The Show That Changed Julia Roberts' Mind About What Television Can Be
It seems Julia Roberts can't resist the allure of the Shelby gang. While speaking to The Times, the "Homecoming" star revealed that "Peaky Blinders" changed her view on television. So what sold her on the British crime drama?
Roberts shared that she doesn't watch a lot of television because there aren't many shows she can watch with her kids, feeling that the kind of programming from her day targeted at families like "Family Ties" and "The Cosby Show," were largely absent from the modern television landscape. But even if gangster shows like "Peaky Blinders" aren't exactly family-friendly, Roberts was nevertheless dazzled by the series.
"I was, like, 'Are you kidding me?' It was so masterful — the costumes, the performances, the locations. I was so blown away that this was a television show," she stated. "Not being an avid viewer, that was a huge turning point in my feelings about television and what it can do." That said, she isn't the only A-lister to show support for the period crime drama.
Peaky Blinders has gained many celebrity fans
While there are plenty of quality shows like "Peaky Blinders," few have reached the artistic heights and widespread acclaim of the Steven Knight-created series. Among its roster of admirers are several high-profile stars that have not only sung the praises of "Peaky Blinders," but have even enquired about getting a part in the Birmingham-set gangster saga, which aired its sixth and final season in 2022.
"We get a lot of people who get in touch and want to take part," Knight told The Guardian. "There's Brad Pitt. Snoop Dogg. A$AP Rocky, too." Other big names who have expressed their love for the series include Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise, Michael Mann, and Stephen King, among many others.As of this writing, Knight is working on a "Peaky Blinders" sequel series that will follow a new generation of the Shelby clan, with the action taking place in the 1950s this time around. However, only time will tell if it gains as many celebrity admirers as the original.