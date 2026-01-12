2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Hudson Williams' Happy Dance, Noah Wyle Vs. George Clooney, And More Best Moments

If the Golden Globes ceremony is considered "Hollywood's biggest party," the red carpet is basically the industry's biggest pre-game — and this year's partygoers were in rare form.

The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet gave us all the usual highs, lows, and "whoa"s that we've come to crave. Some of our favorite moments included an unexpected talent courtesy of "Heated Rivalry" star Hudson Williams, Glenn Powell's personal pick for his biggest Globes snub, and "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle throwing down the gauntlet against former "ER" co-star George Clooney.

Another plus about the Golden Globes red carpet? No one lost yet, so everybody was still in a great mood! Heading into this year's ceremony, "The White Lotus" (HBO Max) led the pack with five nominations, including individual acting nods for Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and Aimee Lou Wood. They were followed closely by "Adolescence" (Netflix) with five nominations, and "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu) and "Severance" (Apple TV) with four. Other multi-nominated shows included: "The Bear" (Hulu), "Hacks" (HBO Max), "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix), and "The Studio" (Apple TV).

Hosted for the second year in a row by comedian Nikki Glaser, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards air on CBS at 8 p.m., broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

What were your favorite moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, and which shows and stars are you rooting for during the ceremony?