2026 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Hudson Williams' Happy Dance, Noah Wyle Vs. George Clooney, And More Best Moments
If the Golden Globes ceremony is considered "Hollywood's biggest party," the red carpet is basically the industry's biggest pre-game — and this year's partygoers were in rare form.
The 2026 Golden Globes red carpet gave us all the usual highs, lows, and "whoa"s that we've come to crave. Some of our favorite moments included an unexpected talent courtesy of "Heated Rivalry" star Hudson Williams, Glenn Powell's personal pick for his biggest Globes snub, and "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle throwing down the gauntlet against former "ER" co-star George Clooney.
Another plus about the Golden Globes red carpet? No one lost yet, so everybody was still in a great mood! Heading into this year's ceremony, "The White Lotus" (HBO Max) led the pack with five nominations, including individual acting nods for Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and Aimee Lou Wood. They were followed closely by "Adolescence" (Netflix) with five nominations, and "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu) and "Severance" (Apple TV) with four. Other multi-nominated shows included: "The Bear" (Hulu), "Hacks" (HBO Max), "Nobody Wants This" (Netflix), and "The Studio" (Apple TV).
Hosted for the second year in a row by comedian Nikki Glaser, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards air on CBS at 8 p.m., broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
What were your favorite moments from the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, and which shows and stars are you rooting for during the ceremony? Read on for a list of TVLine's favorite red carpet moments, then drop a comment below with your own picks.
Heated Rivalry's Hudson Williams is literally tap dancing his way down the red carpet
Hudson Williams, one of the stars of HBO Max's "Heated Rivalry," was the first celebrity interviewed by E!'s Zuri Hall, who asked the Canadian actor how he's handling his first Golden Globes experience.
"This is crazy," he said. "I'm not sure how well I'm handling it, but it's great to be here." Despite the hype, he insisted, "I'm chilling." In fact, he said he's more "overwhelmed by how many emails I have to get through. That inbox keeps filling up. It's going to be meetings, it's going to be craziness."
Speaking of craziness, Williams interrupted the interview with a bit of tap dancing, revealing himself to be "a man of many talents."
As for working with co-star Connor Storrie, Williams said their chemistry was instant: "Connor and I had chemistry instantly, but we had to find a way to get Shane and Ilya to have chemistry, which is different from our own. Connor's very expressive and Ilya's like this Slavis rock, and Shane is also like this dense brick. It's a Slavic rock and dense brick."
Williams ended his interview by joking that he provided Ilya's actual Russian accent, and dubbed it over for Storrie.
Will Kumail Nanjiani split his pants? 'The Night is young!'
Given that he's a Golden Globe nominee for his stand-up comedy special "Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts," E!'s Zuri Hall couldn't help but ask the man himself about the night thoughts that kept him up ahead of this particular ceremony.
The first-time nominee (and apparently first-time Globes attendee) admitted that he "wasn't really expecting" a nomination. As for the thought that kept him up last night: "I hope my pants don't split." Fortunately, as confirmed by Hall, his pants had yet split, but then she reminded us, "The night is young!"
And here's another first: Nanjiani admitted that he wrote a potential acceptance speech for the Globes, which he swore he's never done for an award before, but he didn't want to jinx anything by giving Hall a sneak peek.
"If I don't win, that speech dies with me," he said, adding that if he loses, "I'll give an apology."
Janelle James mourns the American mall
"Abbott Elementary" star Janelle James tackled a number of important topics during her brief chat with E!, including the thought process behind her stunning orange dress.
"It's hard to pull off [orange], so thank you," James replied to Zuri Hall's praise for her look. "The Pantone color of the year is some kind of off-white, and I said, 'Not today.' I'm a rebel."
When asked about the back half of "Abbott" Season 5, which relocates the school to a nearby mall until further notice, James took the opportunity to mourn the concept of malls altogether.
"I feel so bad for kids now," she said. "Where are they getting dropped off? Where can they go and hang and pretend to be adults, and spend money, and learn about commerce and capitalism ... and have some memories? I don't know where that is. I was definitely in the mall until close. That's where you go when you get your first allowance, where you buy things. I don't know where kids are having that experience now."
Truer words have never been spoken.
The Golden Globes 'snub' Glen Powell's mom
Every media outlet on the internet compiled a list of Golden Globe snubs when the nominations were first announced, but we're pretty sure none of them included Glenn Powell's mom. Well, the Globe-nominated star of the Hulu football comedy "Chad Powers" would like a word with them.
"Technically, my mom is in 'Chad Powers' as well. She didn't get nominated — the biggest snub of the Golden Globes — but she made a good cameo."
When E!'s Zuri Hall noted the comparisons his show is getting to "Mrs. Doubtfire," Powell took a minute to pay homage to the movie's late, great star.
"Robin Williams was one of the greats," Powell said. "He really made movies that were fun in terms of the joy they gave people, but they also had a lot of heart. He figured out that duality."
As for the upcoming second season of "Chad Powers," Powell promises it continues to marry a "dark, demented tone with a lot of heart."
Brittany Snow drops a 'steamy' Hunting Wives Season 2 tease
Everyone is dying to know what's coming up in Season 2 of Netflix's "The Hunting Wives," and that includes E! correspondent Justin Sylvester, who couldn't help but ask Brittany Snow for a taste of what's to come when the guilty pleasure hit returns.
Though Snow could neither confirm nor deny whether the show's wild (and occasionally questionable) wigs will return in Season 2, she did offer this tantalizing tease: "It's just as steamy [as Season 1]. It's more steamy, actually. We filmed some scenes, we played some Renee Rapp, we got into a groove. We're doing it. A lot of things happen this season that are shocking, I will say. It's going to leave people very angry, but in like a sexy way."
Angry in a sexy way? Yeah, that sounds like "The Hunting Wives" to us.
A very Jonas Brothers couples' therapy session
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas make a picture-perfect couple on the red carpet, but in the living room? That's another story apparently.
When asked to share their favorite "guilty pleasures" on TV, Nick banished the very concept, insisting that all shows are "fair game," explaining that they can watch whatever they like without feeling guilty.
That's when Priyanka chimed in: "No, we can watch whatever you like," she told her husband, eliciting some uncomfortable laughter. She told E! that she's trying to get him to watch "Love Island" (she's a self-proclaimed Olandra Carthen stan), but he's not having it. "He will not participate."
When told that it's an "addictive" show, Nick cracked a slight smile and replied, "I've heard... so I've heard."
(Sorry, Nick, but marriage is about compromise. Enjoy your time at the Villa!)
Noah Wyle ignites a fresh ER rivalry with George Clooney
In addition to discussing the explosive second season of HBO Max's "The Pitt," Golden Globe nominee Noah Wyle also took a minute to settle a decades-old debate. When asked by E!'s Zuri Hall whether he or former "ER" co-star George Clooney is the better doctor, Wyle didn't hesitate: "I'm the better doctor."
As the host reminded Wyle, he was recently able to remember and deliver an "ER" monologue from many years ago, at which point Wyle brought the conversation back to Clooney: "Put him to that test and see how well he does!"
Wyle was also asked about Katherine LaNasa's infamous "Pitt" poker nights, and he regretted to inform Hall that his wife Sara Wells doesn't let him attend — and for good reason.
"She won't let me go," he said with Wells agreeing by his side. "I've been wanting to play in that game all year, and she's always like, 'Nope.' But I'm a bad gambler. I have no poker face. Very good actor, very bad liar. When I play, I tend to lose a lot of money."
E! cracks Teyana Taylor's red carpet secret
To say that E!'s Justin Sylvester lost his mind when he caught a glimpse of Teyana Taylor's Schiaparelli gown on the Golden Globes red carpet would be an understatement. In total awe, he asked the "One Battle After Another" star to show the revealing back of her gown, which he called "the party in the back."
"The gays love when you show a little crack," he informed her. "We love it." Going along with it, Taylor made sure he knew: "The crack is covered in diamonds. Expensive!"
Discussing her on-set demeanor while working on various projects — Taylor also stars alongside Kim Kardashian on Hulu's "All's Fair" — the actress described herself as a pure student. "I turn into SpongeBob SquarePants," Taylor said. "I soak it all up.
Tossing his cards aside, Sylvester remarked to Taylor, "You ain't scared of s*t!" And yes, he offered to pay the fine for it. ("I will pay the FCC for that! I will give you 10,000 dollars.")
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell are already winners
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys may be best known and nominated for their many scripted TV performances ("The Americans," anyone?), but we have to admit, their red carpet game is also pretty award-worthy.
Russell, nominated at this year's Globes for Netflix's "The Diplomat," and Rhys, nominated for Netflix's "The Beast in Me," were insanely delightful during their pit stop at the E! interview hub, and sometimes that's a moment in and of itself.
The couple began by greeting Zuri Hall with a few hilarious questions of their own, including Rhys asking about her experience hosting the hectic red carpet: "Who's been your toughest customer so far?"
He also joked that he and Russell have developed a competitive dynamic as a result of their nominations: "We feel very fortunate to have been nominated for different shows, but it has brought a coldness into the home," he said.
"If we don't both go home with trophies, we're not going home together," he said, to which Russell immediately added, "Which is fine!" These two...
E! gets cheeky with Sterling K. Brown
There's a lot to discuss about Hulu's twisted hit show "Paradise," but there was only one thing on the mind of E!'s Justin Sylvester when Sterling K. Brown arrived at his microphone: What was it like to show his backside on screen?
Better yet, Sylvester asked Brown's wife Ryan Michelle Bathe about her experience watching her husband's revealing scene, and her answer was pretty incredible.
"I watched the episode, but I closed my eyes when the cheeks came on," she claimed. Brown then defended the scene in question: "We kept it closed," he insisted. "It wasn't exposed. Cheeks weren't parted. Cheeks were together."
Bathe, who is joining her husband in Season 2 of the Hulu drama, also made sure to let everyone know: "My cheeks were thoroughly closed the entire time I was on 'Paradise' Season 2."