Golden Globes 2026: Nikki Glaser Takes Shots At CBS News In Opening Monologue — Grade It!

Nikki Glaser killed as host of last year's Golden Globes. Was she able to repeat her success when she returned to emcee the awards ceremony Sunday?

"Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career," Glaser, the first woman to host the show solo, said in a 2025 statement after she was asked back. "I can't wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from 'The White Lotus,' who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in Season 4 as a Scandinavian Pilates instructor with a shadowy past."

In a moment, we'll want to know what you thought of Glaser's sophomore turn as host. But first, some highlights from her kickoff of this year's ceremony, which took place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California, and was telecast live on CBS and Paramount+.

* "Yes, the Golden Globes: Without a doubt, the most important thing that's happening in the world right now."

"I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It's insane. There are so many A-listers. And by 'A-listers,' I mean people who have been on a list that has been heavily redacted," she said, referencing the Epstein Files. "And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to... the Justice Department! Yes, congratulations. And the award for the most editing goes to CBS News.Yes, CBS News: America's newest place to see BS news."

* "The Rock is nominated tonight, and luckily for him, the TV Show 'The Paper' is not. So he might win!"

* "Everyone in this town is obsessed with looking younger. Meanwhile, Sean [Penn] is like, 'What if I slowly morph into a sexy leather handbag?'"

* As part of a bit in which Glaser encouraged those in the room to keep doing what they're doing, she addressed the leading man of "The Pitt: "Noah Wyle, keep being the only doctor I've seen regularly for the past 35 years."

Press PLAY on the video at the top of this post, then weigh in. How do you think Glaser did this year? Grade the ceremony's opening via the poll below, and hit the comments with all of your thoughts!