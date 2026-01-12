Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish And Peter Scanavino Tease Upcoming 'Rollisi' Scene That Takes A Major Turn: 'You Get To See How Much They Mean To Each Other'

An upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU" Season 27 is going to be a real mixed bag for "Rollisi" and their enthusiasts, series stars Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino tell TVLine.

At a recent red carpet celebrating the 25th season of sister show "Law & Order," the "SVU" actors offered some scoop on the cop-and-lawyer couple's home life and how it'll figure prominently in an hour airing soon.

"It starts out as a wonderful date night," Giddish, who plays Sgt. Amanda Rollins, tells me in the video above. "And then it doesn't end great."

Scanavino, who plays Assistant District Attorney Dominic "Sonny" Carisi Jr., adds that the exchange in question is "a very lovely, 'Rollisi' beginning. Then it goes... a direction that's very dramatic, shall we say?"

I can confirm that the scene they're referring to takes place in the hour that brings back Henry Mesner (played by Ethan Cutkosky), whom the "SVU" audience first met as a child psychopath in Season 14. Henry was released after a stint in juvenile detention, but his criminal activities in Season 22 — including stalking Rollins and shoving a pencil into Carisi's ear — let to his being institutionalized. The last time we saw Henry, Amanda was promising to kill him if he ever again came near her loved ones.

During the upcoming episode, Giddish explains, will have a strong focus on the 'Rollisi' partnership. "You get to see their relationship. You get to see them sticking up for each other," she says. "You get to see how much they mean to each other."

Longtime viewers know that Rollins and Carisi were New York Police Deparment partners before he became a lawyer with the city district attorney's office. After an incredibly slow burn romance, the two became a couple at the end of Season 22. They were married in Season 24, but Giddish exited the series in the same episode; Rollins' absence from the squad was explained by her choice to start teaching criminal-justice classes at Fordham University. Over the intervening years, Giddish guest-starred in several episodes before returning as a series regular for the current season.

During the interview, Scanavino also describes his and Giddish's shared approach to the workplace side of Carisi and Rollins' relationship, including the "little touches, here and there, where we can show that there is this whole life outside."

He adds: That's a whole other world that is coexisting with the show that we haven't delved into yet, but hopefully, we will."

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your hopes/predictions for the Henry Mesner episode!