NBC Pulls SVU Episode Featuring Timothy Busfield After Sexual Abuse Allegations

An episode of "Law & Order: SVU" featuring actor Timothy Busfield has been pulled from this week's schedule, TVLine has confirmed, as Busfield faces accusations of sexual abuse involving a minor. (Give Me My Remote first reported the news.)

Busfield was set to guest-star in an episode titled "Corrosive" that was scheduled to air this Thursday at 9 pm on NBC. Now that episode has been replaced by another new "SVU" episode titled "Fidelis Ad Mortem," which was originally slated to air the following week on January 22. There's no word yet as to when "Corrosive" might air, if at all.

Busfield — a veteran TV actor who won an Emmy for "thirtysomething," along with roles on "The West Wing" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" — faces two counts of sexual abuse involving a minor after an arrest warrant was issued for him on Friday. The incidents occurred in 2022 when Busfield was directing episodes of the Fox drama "The Cleaning Lady." Twin boys who were actors on the show allege that Busfield touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions on the show's set, when they were seven and eight years old.

"The Cleaning Lady" producers Warner Bros. TV issued a statement in response to the warrant: "The health and safety of our cast and crew is always our top priority, especially the safety of minors on our productions. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and have systems in place to promptly and thoroughly investigate, and when needed, take appropriate action. We are aware of the current charges against Mr. Busfield and have been and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."